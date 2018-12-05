New research looks to brain lipids to identify a new therapeutic target for Parkinson’s disease.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have identified a new therapeutic target to disrupt the formation of toxic plaques in the brain.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that affects about half a million people in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health.

One of the main characteristics of this condition is the buildup of alpha-synuclein , a type of protein that forms into toxic plaques, in the brain.

Earlier this year, a study that featured in the journal Neurobiology of Aging suggested that there may be a link between the levels of certain brain lipids, or fat molecules, and the development of Parkinson’s disease.

Now, a team of specialists from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, both of which are in Boston, MA, is further investigating the links between brain lipids and neurodegeneration.

“People have been aware for many years of some connection between Parkinson’s disease and the brain’s lipids,” says the new study’s lead author Saranna Fanning, Ph.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

In the current study, however, the investigators show that there is a connection between fatty acids present in the brain and the buildup of alpha-synuclein.

“Through this collaborative effort, beginning with yeast models in the Lindquist lab and in the Selkoe and Dettmer labs leveraging rat cortical neurons and human cortical neurons, we’ve identified a pathway and a therapeutic target that no one has pursued before,” says Fanning.

The researchers report their findings in a study paper that appears in the journal Molecular Cell.