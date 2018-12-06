What's the difference between Valium and Xanax?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 6 Dec 2018
By Claire Sissons
Reviewed by
Valium and Xanax have uses in treating anxiety. Both are in a class of medications called benzodiazepines, which are sedatives. However, there are key differences in side effects and drug interactions. Here, we explore how these drugs work and compare their effects.

Valium and Xanax are brand names for two types of medication for anxiety. The generic name for Valium is diazepam. The generic name for Xanax is alprazolam.

Many anxiety symptoms result, to some extent, from a chemical imbalance in the brain. Medication can help change this imbalance.

Sedatives slow down certain functions in the body. This can help a person sleep or make them feel calmer.

The best choice of medication and the dosage and duration of treatment will be different for each individual.

Similarities and differences

Xanax and valium <br>Image credit: Dean812, 2007</br>
Valium and Xanax are both medications for anxiety.
Image credit: Dean812, 2007

Valium and Xanax are different medications. A doctor should help a person decide which is most suitable.

People can take either medication as tablets or liquid, but adults usually only receive a prescription for pills.

An individual tends to take Valium or Xanax one to four times per day, but the dosage will depend on the person's needs and on the medication, due to the differing lengths of action.

The following are some key facts about each:

Xanax Valium
used to treat severe anxiety and panic disorders used to treat less severe anxiety disorders, alcohol and drug withdrawal, muscle spasms, and seizures
intermediate onset (15–30 minutes) rapid onset (within 15 minutes)
can cause dependency can cause dependency
causes withdrawal symptoms causes withdrawal symptoms
withdrawal does not last longer if a person takes the drug for a longer period withdrawal does not last longer if a person takes the drug for a longer period

How they work

Both medications work with a chemical in the brain called gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA).

GABA reduces activity in parts of the brain that control memory, emotions, logical thought, and functions such as breathing.

Valium and Xanax increase the effects of GABA. This makes the muscles relax, reduces anxiety, and causes drowsiness.

Side effects

Valium and Xanax have similar side effects. Seek medical advice if any of these symptoms are severe or last for a long time.

Common side effects include:

Side effect Valium Xanax
drowsiness X X
dizziness X X
tiredness X X
dry mouth X X
nausea X X
appetite changes X X
constipation X X
headache X
irritability X
difficulty concentrating X
weight changes X
weakness X
diarrhea X
restlessness X
blurred vision X
sex drive changes X X
difficulty peeing X X
joint pain X
increased salivation X

Some side effects can be serious. A person should seek urgent medical attention if they experience any of the following:

Side effect Valium Xanax
seizures X X
fever X
shuffling walk X
lasting tremor X
difficulty breathing X X
difficulty swallowing X
serious skin rash X X
yellow skin or eyes X X
irregular heartbeat X
hallucinations X
depression X
memory problems X
confusion X
speech problems X
thoughts of suicide X
balance problems X
lightheadedness X
talkativeness X
behavior or mood changes X

If a person has any other side effects, they may wish to seek medical advice.

A doctor can offer support and information about any concerns regarding medication.

The benefits and risks of benzodiazepines
The benefits and risks of benzodiazepines
There are many types of benzodiazepines. Learn more about them here.
Read now

Withdrawal

A person who has taken Valium or Xanax regularly for a long time may experience withdrawal if they stop taking it. These symptoms may be physical or mental.

Withdrawal symptoms are similar for both, but Xanax may cause more symptoms than Valium.

Some examples of these withdrawal symptoms include:

  • stomach cramps
  • increased feeling of anxiety
  • headaches
  • dizziness
  • problems sleeping

A person should seek medical advice if they plan to stop taking either medication. A doctor will usually reduce the amount gradually to lessen the withdrawal symptoms.

It is possible for withdrawal symptoms to last for weeks or months. Receiving support from friends, family, a group, or an organization can help when coping with these effects. A doctor may be able to prescribe medication to help with withdrawal symptoms.

Dangers

If a person does not have certain underlying health conditions, Valium and Xanax are safe to take as a doctor instructs.

Both medications can cause dependency because they trigger significant changes in the brain, and withdrawal can be difficult.

For this reason, doctors tend to recommend Valium and Xanax for short-term use.

Drug interactions

People may not be able to take certain medications alongside Valium or Xanax. A person should talk with their doctor or pharmacist and review current medications to decide what they can or cannot take.

The following treatments can interact with Valium, Xanax, or both:

Medication Valium Xanax
antihistamines X X
Tagamet X X
Lanoxin X
Antabuse X
Prozac X X
Rifamate and Rifater X X
Nizoral X X
Rytary, Sinemet, and Stalevo X
medication for depression X X
medication for seizures X X
medication for Parkinson's disease X
medication for asthma, colds, or allergies X
Lopressor and Toprol XL X
muscle relaxants X
oral contraceptives X X
Probalan, and Col-Probenecid X
Hemangeol, Inderal, and Innopran X
Zantac X
sedatives X X
sleeping pills X X
Elixophyllin, Theo 24, and Theochron X
Depakene X
Onmel, and Sporanox X
Cordarone, Nexterone, and Pacerone X
antifungal medication X
Biaxin and Prevpac X
Gengraf, Neoral, and Sandimmune X
Cardizem, Cartia XT, and Tiazac X
Ergomar, Cafergot, and Migergot X
EES and Eryc X
Cardene X
Adalat, Afeditab CR, and Procardia X
Luvox X
Brisdelle, Paxil, and Pexeva X
Zoloft X
St. John's Wort X X

A person with a prescription for Valium or Xanax may not need to stop taking other medications.

To avoid interactions, a doctor may need to change the dosage or monitor regularly for side effects.

Who should avoid Valium or Xanax?

male patient sitting opposite doctor faces obscured
A doctor will not usually prescribe Valium or Xanax to people with breathing problems, liver disease, depression, or glaucoma.

These medications are not suitable for everyone. A doctor will ask about existing conditions before prescribing Valium or Xanax.

People with the following medical conditions usually cannot take Valium or Xanax:

  • breathing problems or lung disease
  • severe kidney or liver disease
  • sleep apnea
  • muscle weakness
  • previous drug or alcohol addiction
  • depression
  • glaucoma

Children cannot generally take Valium or Xanax. Older adults can, but they usually receive a reduced dosage.

People who are pregnant or breastfeeding usually cannot take Valium or Xanax because the drugs can interfere with the baby's development.

These medications can also pass into breast milk and can cause harmful side effects.

Both drugs can cause drowsiness. A person should usually not drive or operate machinery while taking either medication.

Takeaway

Valium and Xanax are different, though they can treat similar issues. A doctor considers a range of factors before recommending either.

Xanax can treat more severe cases of anxiety, and it requires more doses throughout the day. Withdrawal from both medications can be severe.

Related coverage

What you need to know about Xanax Xanax is a drug that is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It promotes a feeling of calm and relaxation, and when taken correctly, is a safe and effective drug. However, Xanax comes with warnings and precautions, and there is a range of factors that people must take into consideration when taking the drug. Read now
Can service dogs help with anxiety? Service dogs not only provide emotional support for people with anxiety disorders, but they can also be trained to perform essential tasks. They can detect and reduce anxiety attacks, fetch medication, and get help for people in distress. We discuss how to get a service dog for anxiety, how they can help, and breeds. Read now
What causes anxiety? Anxiety is a normal emotion that causes increased alertness, fear, and physical signs, such as a rapid heart rate. What cause the normal reaction of anxiety to develop into an anxiety disorder? Read on to learn about the causes, risk factors, and diagnostic process. Read now
What to know about anxiety Anxiety is a normal emotion that causes increased alertness, fear, and physical signs, such as a rapid heart rate. However, when anxiety reactions become an on-going emotional state or out of proportion to the event that caused it, a person may have anxiety disorder. Read on to learn about the types and treatments. Read now
Everything you need to know about anxiety medications There are four major types of anxiety medication as well as other drugs that a doctor may prescribe off-label. Learn about how they work and the possible side effects here. Read now
Anxiety / Stress
Mental Health Pharmacy / Pharmacist

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 6 December 2018.

    Visit our Anxiety / Stress category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Anxiety / Stress.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Claire. "What's the difference between Valium and Xanax?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 6 Dec. 2018. Web.
    6 Dec. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323906.php>

    APA
    Sissons, C. (2018, December 6). "What's the difference between Valium and Xanax?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Anxiety / Stress

Scroll to top