Bacteria could have a bigger involvement in cancer than scientists may have realized, according to recent research.

A study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore has uncovered a type of bacterial infection that can disrupt DNA repair in cells, which is a known cause of cancer.

The same type of infection could also weaken the effect of some anticancer drugs, says the PNAS report on the findings.

“Currently,” comments senior study author Robert C. Gallo, who is a professor of medicine and director of the university’s Institute of Human Virology, “approximately 20 percent of cancers are thought to be caused by infection, most are known to be due to viruses.”

The team began by investigating infections by a family of tiny bacteria that go by the name of mycoplasmas.

These bacteria “are associated with cancers, especially in people with HIV,” explains Prof. Gallo, who was one of the scientists who discovered that HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.