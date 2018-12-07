Some research suggests a link between low vitamin D levels and a person’s risk of developing schizophrenia. New evidence indicates that this notion may be correct.

Share on Pinterest A new study has investigated the link between low vitamin D levels and schizophrenia risk.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, schizophrenia is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide.

Symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, and cognitive problems characterize schizophrenia.

So far, however, researchers have been unable to find out exactly what causes this condition.

That being said, they have identified some likely risk factors — such as the presence of certain sets of genes, or exposure to some viruses.

Due to older research suggesting that schizophrenia might be more prevalent in regions with less sun , some scientists have hypothesized that vitamin D deficiency may also be a risk factor for this condition.

A recent study led by teams from Aarhus University in Denmark and the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, has found that newborn babies with low vitamin D levels are more at risk of developing schizophrenia later on.

“Much of the attention in schizophrenia research has been focused on modifiable factors early in life with the goal of reducing the burden of this disease,” says lead study author Prof. John McGrath.

“Previous research identified an increased risk of schizophrenia associated with being born in winter or spring and living in a high-latitude country, such as Denmark.” Prof. John McGrath