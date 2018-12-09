New research has revealed that targeted cognitive training can successfully reduce cognitive impairment in treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is one of the 15 leading causes of disability globally.

In the United States, this condition affects more than 3 million people.

Symptoms of schizophrenia include psychoses, hallucinations, delusions, and unusual thinking patterns.

Emotional numbing, reduced motivation, difficulty forming and maintaining social relationships, and cognitive impairment are also among the symptoms that tend to characterize the condition.

Cognitive impairment in schizophrenia affects verbal and working memory especially. Some older research suggested that these cognitive difficulties are partly down to some deficiencies in the ability to process auditory information.

For instance, a study published in the journal NeuroImage found that “impairments in [auditory] discrimination may contribute to higher-order cognitive and psychosocial deficits in [schizophrenia].”

Recently, researchers set out to examine whether targeted cognitive training (TCT) — which uses specially designed computer games to change certain neural pathways — may improve auditory perception and verbal learning in people with a difficult form of schizophrenia.

Gregory A. Light, Ph.D — a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine — is the senior author of the new study, which was published in the journal Schizophrenia Research.