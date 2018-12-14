IBD increases prostate cancer risk by fivefold

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
According to the latest research, men with inflammatory bowel disease have a significantly higher risk of developing prostate cancer.
Colon cross section
IBD causes chronic inflammation in the digestive tract.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is characterized by a range of gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea, bloating, and cramps.

Two of the most common forms of IBD are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

These conditions affect an estimated 3 million people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People with IBD have an increased risk of cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. However, the links between IBD and prostate cancer are not well-known.

Recently, researchers at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL, set out to investigate whether or not a relationship exists.

IBD and prostate cancer

Though controversial, doctors often use the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test to screen for prostate cancer. Normally, levels of PSA in the blood are low. If there is a significant increase, it can sometimes be a sign of prostate cancer.

However, men with IBD often have higher levels of PSA, possibly due to the chronic inflammation associated with the gastrointestinal condition.

Some researchers believe that certain inflammatory products, such as C-reactive protein, might boost levels of PSA without the presence of prostate cancer.

Scientists discover what drives inflammation in IBD
Scientists discover what drives inflammation in IBD
Scientists believe that they have identified a mechanism that regulates gut inflammation in IBD.
Read now

Because PSA levels can be high in people with IBD, they are often ignored. Understanding prostate cancer risk in this population is therefore important to help guide clinical decisions.

To investigate, the scientists followed 1,033 men with IBD and 9,306 men without IBD as a control group. On average, they followed each participant for 18 years. The average age at the beginning of the trial was 53.

They recently published their findings in the journal European Urology.

The scientists found that the prostate cancer risk for men with IBD was roughly five times greater than it was for those without the condition. The authors conclude:

"[O]ur study is the first to demonstrate an increased risk of clinically significant [prostate cancer] for men with IBD."

Explaining the link

In their paper, the authors also discussed why this relationship might exist. How could IBD increase the risk of prostate cancer?

They theorize that, rather than being due to excessive inflammation, it might be due to a reduction in immune surveillance.

Immune surveillance is our immune system's ability to pick off lone circulating cancer cells. The theory is that immune cells — which identify and destroy cancer cells before they take root and begin to cause harm — continuously patrol our bodies.

Doctors often prescribe people with IBD medications that reduce the body's immune response. It could be that these drugs also reduce the vigilance of the immune surveillance system.

The authors also note that both prostate cancer and IBD have a significant genetic component. It may be that some of the genes involved are shared across both conditions.

In the clinic

These new findings may change how doctors help people with IBD manage their condition. Lead author Dr. Shilajit Kundu explains:

"These [people] may need to be screened more carefully than [those] without inflammatory bowel disease. If a man with inflammatory bowel disease has an elevated PSA, it may be an indicator of prostate cancer."

This finding is sure to open a debate surrounding PSA and prostate cancer in men with IBD. New guidelines may be necessary.

Dr. Kundu explains how he often sees elevated PSA in people with IBD in his clinic, saying, "Many doctors think their PSA is elevated just because they have an inflammatory condition. There is no data to guide how we should treat these men."

Further work will be needed to gather a better understanding of the relationship between these conditions; and because of the high prevalence of IBD, this research will surely follow quickly.

Related coverage

Prostate cancer in detail Prostate cancer affects men. It starts in the prostate gland and is treatable in the early stages. Find out about the symptoms, treatments, and causes. Read now
What is the difference between IBS and IBD? Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are both types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Another condition called irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can cause similar symptoms to IBD. However, IBD and IBS are two different conditions with different causes and treatments. Learn more here. Read now
Ulcerative colitis: What you need to know Ulcerative colitis is a form of inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation of the large intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and weight loss. The condition is chronic, and its cause is poorly understood, but it is possible to manage the symptoms and achieve remission. Here, we explain further. Read now
What is Crohn's disease? Crohn's disease is a chronic condition that can affect any part of the gut. It causes inflammation, which can lead to pain and other symptoms, including ulcers in the gut, fatigue, and anemia. Treatment options include surgery, medication, and supplements. In this article, we look at the disease in more detail. Read now
Everything you need to know about DHT Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone linked to hair loss and other health issues. By the age of 50, more than half the men in the U.S. will likely experience hair loss mediated by DHT. Treatments that block this hormone may prevent a receding hairline. Learn more about DHT, treatments, and male pattern baldness here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Crohn's / IBD
Prostate / Prostate Cancer

Recommended related news

Popular in: Crohn's / IBD

Scroll to top