People with heart failure are more susceptible to flu complications than other people. However, a new study has revealed that flu vaccinations may have a significant impact on lifespan.

Share on Pinterest The importance of the flu vaccine receives a further boost in a new study.

Most doctors, scientists, and other medical professionals consider flu vaccinations to be a safe and effective way of protecting people against influenza, or the flu.

The vaccine, usually given in the form of an injection, contains small amounts of deactivated flu viruses.

These viruses are not harmful in this state but do trigger the human body to produce antibodies to fight against them. This means that the next time the virus enters the body, it can produce the same response quickly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that everyone over the age of 6 months has a flu vaccination. However, certain individuals are more at risk of experiencing flu-related complications or even death.

This includes people over 65 years old and over, those who are pregnant, and those who have medical conditions, such as heart disease.

A new study has examined just how much of an impact a flu shot can have on the survival rate of people diagnosed with heart failure. This group of individuals are often older and are also likely to have a range of other health issues. For these people, getting the flu can be a severe problem.