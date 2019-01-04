Recent research into aging has challenged the notion that colder temperatures can increase lifespan simply by slowing metabolic rate.

Instead, it has revealed that genes determine the extent to which low temperature can influence an individual’s lifespan.

The research is the work of scientists at the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole, MA, which is an affiliate of the University of Chicago in Illinois.

The MBL team is investigating factors that affect aging using tiny aquatic animals called rotifers.

They chose rotifers because the microscopic organisms offer several advantages over other biological models such as fruit flies.

One such advantage is that they have more genes in common with humans. Another is that their bodies are transparent, so it is easier to observe their biology.

In addition, while their bodies only contain around 1,000 cells, rotifers possess a nervous system complete with brain, muscle tissue, and systems for reproduction and digestion.

There is now a report on the study in the journal Experimental Gerontology.