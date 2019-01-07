An experimental therapy has shown promising results in fighting a particularly aggressive breast cancer with limited treatment options.

A recent study has revealed that the novel treatment decreased the growth and spread of triple-negative breast cancer in mice.

The approach uses a protein to block two growth mechanisms that help the breast cancer cells to multiply and migrate.

The protein, which has the name tubulointerstitial nephritis antigen-like 1 (TINAGL1), occurs naturally in the body.

The study suggests that a synthetic, or recombinant, version of TINAGL1 could reduce the growth and spread of triple-negative breast cancer.

A report on the findings now features in the journal Cancer Cell.

“People have tried,” says senior study author Yibin Kang, a professor of molecular biology at Princeton University in New Jersey, “to block the spread of this form of cancer, but attempts so far have failed because if you try one approach, the cancer cells compensate by finding a way to escape.”

“With this new approach, the treatment blocks both pathways at the same time,” he adds.