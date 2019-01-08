A recent study identifies a new biomarker for colorectal cancer. The protein in question might also lead the way to a novel treatment for colorectal and other cancers.

Share on Pinterest Colorectal cancer often goes undetected for years.

Each year in the United States, doctors diagnose more than 140,000 cases of colorectal cancer.

This makes it the third most common cancer that medical professionals detect in both men and women.

Colorectal cancer, which doctors also refer to as bowel cancer, is responsible for more than 50,000 deaths each year in the U.S.

If doctors catch it early, they can treat it, and the death rate from colorectal cancer is slowly dropping, thanks to increases in screening.

However, specialists often catch the disease too late, and one of the primary reasons for this is a lack of nonintrusive, reliable diagnostic tests.

A recent study in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications identifies a new marker for colorectal cancer, opening the door for earlier diagnosis.

The findings might also help carve out a new route to treatment for a range of cancer types.