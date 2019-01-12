Common pain relievers may worsen C. difficile infection

Published Published 2 hours ago
By Chiara Townley
Fact checked by Isabel Godfrey
A study finds that certain pain relievers may promote Clostridium difficile infection. The results may help improve the management of the condition and its symptoms.
Petri dish bacteria
Clostridium difficile infection is relatively common and can be serious.

Clostridium difficile, also called C. difficile or C. diff, is a bacterium that causes inflammation of the colon.

This health condition commonly affects older adults in hospitals, and it often occurs after the use of antibiotic medications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, C. difficile led to almost half a million infections among patients in the United States in a single year.

More than 80 percent of these deaths occurred among people aged 65 years or older.

The medical community considers C. difficile to be a major cause of infectious disease death in the U.S. and the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in hospitals.

The excess healthcare costs of this condition can reach almost $5 billion each year for acute care facilities alone.

Anti-inflammatories could promote C. difficile

People who receive treatment with antibiotics have a higher risk of developing C. difficile because these drugs affect the natural flora of the gut.

The use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which reduce pain and decrease fever and inflammation, could also promote C. difficile infection.

The results of a new study that features in the journal mBio provide evidence of the connection between C. difficile and NSAIDs. Researchers from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN led the research in collaboration with scientists at the University of Michigan and the University of Arizona.

What allows C. difficile to survive so well in the gut?
What allows C. difficile to survive so well in the gut?
A recent study investigates how C. difficile survives and thrives in the gut.
Read now

The researchers conducted the study using mice that they had infected with C. difficile. They divided the mice into two groups and treated one of the groups with an NSAID called indomethacin prior to infection.

At the end of the observation period, about 20 percent of the mice in the treatment group were still alive, while about 80 percent of the group that did not receive the NSAID had survived.

NSAIDs have a negative impact on the gut

Looking at the results of the study in mice, the researchers determined that even brief exposure to the NSAID prior to C. difficile inoculation increased the severity of the infection and reduced the chances of survival.

Further analysis revealed that the NSAID also altered the microorganisms that live in the digestive tract, called the gut microbiota. Additionally, this drug depleted the production of prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances that play a crucial role in gastrointestinal health.

"We are always trying to think of modifiable risk factors for the disease," says David Aronoff, a microbiologist and infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University and the study leader.

The team concluded that NSAIDs impair the immune response of the intestine. Although indomethacin was the only NSAID that the study tested, Aronoff believes that the findings might also be valid for common NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, because they have similar biological mechanisms.

"Ultimately, these new results might guide how we treat people with C. diff, particularly with pain management. Right now, it's too early for our results to guide clinical care, but they should be a stimulus for future studies," concludes Aronoff.

Related coverage

What alternatives to NSAIDs are available? NSAIDs are common, over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers that are available from grocery stores. However, they might not be safe for every person that needs them. Find out about the alternatives to NSAIDs. This article looks at side effects, precautions, and when to use NSAIDs. Read now
Everything you need to know about NSAIDs Find out all about NSAIDs - nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. This article looks at side effects, precautions, and the pains they are best used against. Read now
What is Clostridium difficile (C. difficile)? Clostridium difficile, commonly known as C. diff, is a bacterium that can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhea to potentially fatal inflammation of the colon. Infection is becoming more common throughout the world, and older hospital patients and people in long-term care facilities are most at risk. Learn more here. Read now
Everything you need to know about inflammation Inflammation indicates that the body is fighting something harmful and trying to heal itself. It can be short-term and acute or longer-term and chronic. Find out here about diseases that cause inflammation and some of the drugs and herbal treatments that can help, plus foods that may ease or worsen inflammation. Read now
What to eat if you have a C. diff infection C. diff infections can cause stomach pain, diarrhea, fever, and loss of appetite. Staying hydrated, letting the stomach rest, and eating foods that do not aggravate the colon are all essential steps to recovery. In this article, learn which foods to eat and how both mild and severe C. diff infections are treated. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses
Pain / Anesthetics

Recommended related news

Popular in: Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses

Scroll to top