Recent research suggests that a maternal diet that is high in an essential nutrient can reduce the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on future generations. Share on Pinterest Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy are the main dietary sources of choline. In the study, scientists bred mice that were genetically predisposed to develop hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease from females whose diet contained added choline. The descendants of these females developed fewer disease-associated brain changes and had improved memory skills compared with those of non-supplemented mice. The researchers, who are from Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe and the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Phoenix, AZ, bred two generations of mice from the choline-supplemented females. They found that the protective effect of “maternal choline supplementation” persisted across multiple generations, even though the descendants’ diets were not enriched with choline. The journal Molecular Psychiatry has now published a paper on the study.

Choline: An essential nutrient Choline is an essential nutrient that the body needs for many functions, including early brain development and the preservation of cell structure. While the human body can make some of the choline that it needs, it has to obtain the rest from dietary sources . In the United States, animal products such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy are the primary sources of choline in the diet. Other sources include soybeans, cruciferous vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and seeds. “Choline deficits,” says lead study author Dr. Ramon Velazquez of the Biodesign Institute at ASU, “are associated with failure in developing fetuses to fully meet expected milestones like walking and babbling.” “But, we show that even if you have the recommended amount, supplementing with more in a mouse model gives even greater benefit,” he adds.

Alzheimer’s disease features and risk factors Alzheimer’s disease is the main cause of dementia, a condition that gradually destroys a person’s ability to think, remember, make decisions, and take care of themselves. It can also alter mood and reduce motor control. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are around 50 million people worldwide with dementia, of whom around 60–70 percent have Alzheimer’s. Experts predict that this number will more than treble by 2050. In the U.S., where about 5.7 million people have Alzheimer’s, the national annual cost of dementia is about $277 billion. These numbers could increase to 14 million people and $1.1 trillion by 2050. Of the top 10 causes of death in the U.S., Alzheimer’s disease is the only one for which there is currently no means to slow, prevent, or stop it. While age is the most significant risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, there is evidence that other factors, such as genetics and lifestyle, also play a role. Among the lifestyle factors, studies suggest that diet can have a significant influence on the risk of cognitive decline. Research also shows that the effect of diet can last for generations and implies that this occurs through silencing of genes in the unborn. The distinguishing features of Alzheimer’s disease include wasting of tissue and the development of beta-amyloid protein plaques in the brain.