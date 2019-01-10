There is a longstanding debate as to whether taking vitamin E supplements increases or decreases a person’s risk of developing cancer. A new study suggests that both outcomes are a possibility and also explains why.

Many people believe that taking supplements can improve their well-being and decrease their risk of developing numerous health problems.

However, some recent research has suggested that supplements may not, in fact, bring any health benefits. Certain studies — including this one that Medical News Today covered — have gone so far as to suggest that particular dietary supplements could even harm health.

Still, vitamin supplements remain popular. According to preliminary 2018 data that the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in the United States released, approximately 78 percent of people in the U.S. believe that the dietary supplement industry is “trustworthy.”

Moreover, as Brian Wommack, senior vice president of communications at CRN, reports, “Three-quarters of Americans take dietary supplements.”

A new study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA has been looking into the effects of vitamin E on cancer risk — both overall, and in relation to specific forms of cancer — and asking what factors might influence that effect.

“Observational studies of people taking vitamin E have reported benefits, and studies in animal models have suggested a protective effect, but when vitamin E supplements were brought into placebo-controlled clinical trials, the results were null,” explains study author Kathryn Hall.

“This made it easy to assume that vitamin E just doesn’t work. But, what we’ve found is that it may have been protective in some and not in others, and that genetic variation is linked to these outcomes,” she adds.