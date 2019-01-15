The way in which our brains retrieve memories is still quite poorly understood, and we often remember moments and events in a general fashion, without recalling exact details. Why is that? Share on Pinterest New research pins down the steps of simple memory recall. “We know that our memories are not exact replicas of the things we originally experienced,” says Juan Linde-Domingo, a researcher from the School of Psychology & Centre for Human Brain Health at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Linde-Domingo and colleagues from the University of Birmingham and the Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre, in Wales, recently investigated how our brains recall set memories and what this shows about the way in which we remember events. “Memory is a reconstructive process, biased by personal knowledge and worldviews — sometimes we even remember events that never actually happened,” says lead author Linde-Domingo, though, he adds, “exactly how memories are reconstructed in the brain, step by step, is currently not well-understood.” This is what the researchers have been trying to determine by “decoding” the process through which the brain finds and reconstructs memories. The investigators’ findings appear in the journal Nature Communications, and they can be accessed online.

Abstract categories come first To understand how the recall process works in real time, the researchers asked a set of participants to commit to memory images of different objects, which they also learned to associate with different words that functioned as cues. At a later date, the participants had to remember the objects — in as much detail as they could — after hearing each verbal cue. As they did this, the research team recorded their brain activity through a complex network of 128 electrodes connected to the scalp. Then, the investigators used a specialized computer algorithm to decode the brain signals’ changing patterns, in an effort to reveal the type of image that each participant was remembering and how they were recalling it. The researchers found that the participants recalled more abstract information first — for example, whether the image was of an animal or a musical instrument. However, they noticed that the participants’ brains did not recall any details of the object’s appearance at first — this step, the investigators say, came later. “We were able to show that the participants were retrieving higher-level abstract information, such as whether they were thinking of an animal or an inanimate object, shortly after they heard the reminder word,” notes the study’s senior author, neuroscientist Maria Wimber, Ph.D. “It was only later that they retrieved the specific details, for example whether they had been looking at a color object or a black-and-white outline,” she adds.