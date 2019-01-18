Various versions of the intermittent fasting diet appear to have weight loss benefits. A new study investigating why they work concludes that circadian rhythms are key.

While the modern world appears awash with fad diets, people seem to be giving a fair bit of attention to intermittent fasting.

As its name implies, intermittent fasting involves eating nothing for extended periods of time.

Some studies have found that this type of diet is beneficial, but exactly why it benefits health is not yet clear.

Recently, a group of scientists at the University of California, Irvine investigated the impact of fasting on our circadian clock.

Daily sleep–wake cycles, or circadian rhythms, drive the ebb and flow of human life; they control much more than just our sleepiness levels. Our 24-hour cycles involve metabolic, physiological, and behavioral changes that impact every tissue of the body.

Perhaps the most well-known way to influence the clock is via exposure to bright lights, but this isn’t the only way; food intake also impacts the clock.

We are slowly beginning to understand how eating plays a role in modulating circadian rhythms, but we know even less about how a lack of food might affect rhythms.