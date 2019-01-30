Modern working life means that many people spend hours sitting down. However, researchers have recently found that even low-intensity exercise breaks have a significant impact on lifespan.

Share on Pinterest Just short bursts of exercise could make a significant difference to our lifespan.

We know that some form of exercise is needed to keep several body parts, including the brain, working as intended.

People who spend a lot of time sitting are more likely to experience some adverse health conditions, such as obesity.

However, a new study has revealed that even a small amount of exercise can have a significant impact on arguably the most important thing of all: lifespan.

The scientists concluded that swapping just 30 minutes of inactivity for some form of exercise may reduce a person’s chance of an early death.

In 2017, Keith Diaz — an assistant professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, NY — led a study into the link between time spent sitting and mortality rates.

He published the findings in the Annals of Internal Medicine. They showed that adults who sat for an hour or more were more likely to experience an early death than those who sat for the same amount of time in total but got up for periods in-between.

More significantly, the study found that those who sat for less than half an hour at a time had the lowest early death risk.

Diaz and his team concluded that a movement break every 30 minutes could reduce death risk. However, they did not know how long or how intense this exercise needed to be to make an impact.