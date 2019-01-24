Being in a healthy romantic relationship can help people face life’s difficulties, from times of illness to moments of worry and stress. Now, a study suggests that simply imagining receiving support from your significant other can boost your coping skills.

Share on Pinterest When you feel stressed, it may help to imagine having your partner next to you, a new study shows.

Studies have shown that being in the presence of a romantic partner helps mitigate numerous factors of discomfort and stress.

For instance, one study has shown that participants who received painful stimuli felt less pain if they were close to their partners.

Recently, a team of psychologists from the University of Arizona in Tucson has conducted a study that suggests that being in the presence of your partner can help you cope with stress and that, more intriguing still, even just thinking about your significant other can have the same positive effects.

The research, which features in the journal Psychophysiology, involved 102 participants to whom the investigators assigned a stress-inducing task.

This task required each volunteer to dip one foot into 3-inch-deep water with temperatures between 38–40°F (approximately 3.3–4.4°C).

To establish the amount of stress that each participant felt, the researchers assessed their blood pressure, heart rate, and heart rate variability before, during, and at the end of the experiment.