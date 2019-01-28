A new study in mice shows that some immune cells in the kidneys “renew” themselves after acute kidney injury, reaching a developmental state that is similar to that in newborns. The findings may help develop therapies that enable the kidneys to heal after injury.

Share on Pinterest Scientists have found that macrophages reprogram in the kidneys to reach an earlier developmental state.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) describes a sudden loss of kidney function, and it usually affects people who are already hospitalized.

AKI tends to occur as a result of another illness or medicine, although the condition can also affect healthy people.

Estimates show that approximately “two-thirds of critically ill patients” develop AKI, which raises their risk of death above 60 percent.

Moreover, the incidence of AKI is on the rise. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the rate of AKI cases that need dialysis has risen by 10 percent each year over the last decade. The number of AKI-related deaths has also doubled, the NIH report.

So, the need for more effective AKI treatments is urgent, and new research brings us closer to developing such therapies.

In AKI, kidney tissue cannot heal, which leads to kidney dysfunction. However, scientists at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) are working to find new ways to promote healing.

Dr. Anupam Agarwal, director of the Division of Nephrology in the UAB Department of Medicine, together with James George, Ph.D., a professor at the UAB Department of Surgery, led the new study. It has been published in the journal JCI Insight.

The research team found that immune cells called macrophages revert to a developmental state during AKI. These cells could be used to drive the healing of kidney tissue.