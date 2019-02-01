As interest in gut bacteria peaks, they are implicated in yet another condition. Researchers recently identified stark differences in levels of specific gut bacteria in people with dementia.

Our bodies swarm with microscopic visitors. On our skin, in our mouths, deep in our lungs , and, of course, nestled in our digestive systems.

The bacteria in the gut have long been known to assist the digestive process, but in recent years, it has become clear that they are involved in much, much more.

With bacteria now implicated in conditions as diverse as diabetes and schizophrenia , we truly are in the age of the microbiome.

Recently, researchers in Japan investigated whether gut bacteria might, one day, help in the diagnosis and even treatment of dementia.

Dr. Naoki Saji, from the Center for Comprehensive Care and Research on Memory Disorders at the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology in Obu, Japan, led the team of scientists.

The researchers will present their findings at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2019 in Honolulu, HI.