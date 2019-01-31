In a recent study, researchers have compared the effects of a plant-based meal with those of a meal that includes animal-derived products on a person’s health. The study concludes that vegan meals may help a person stay healthy and manage weight gain.

In the United States, approximately 93.3 million people live with obesity, and over 100 million have diabetes or prediabetes.

A key factor in the development of these — and other — metabolic conditions is diet.

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion’s dietary guidelines for 2015-2020 , “the typical eating patterns currently consumed by many in the [US] do not align” with official recommendations.

Their estimates indicate that approximately “three-fourths of the population” does not consume enough vegetables, fruits, dairy products, or oils.

New research conducted by investigators from three international institutions — the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine and the Institute of Endocrinology in Prague, Czech Republic, as well as the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, DC — now suggests that following a plant-based diet could have a beneficial impact on many aspects of a person’s health.

More specifically, the study’s findings — which the researchers report in “Vegan Nutrition,” which is a special issue of the journal Nutrients — suggest that following a vegan type diet fosters the presence of certain gut hormones that help to regulate blood pressure.

These hormones also help a person feel fuller sooner, and their action is thus beneficial for weight management.