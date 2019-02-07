For years, many experts have assumed that spending more time in education protects against dementia. The latest study may overturn this long-held theory. Share on Pinterest A new study examines the links between education and dementia risk over time. It will have escaped no one’s attention that dementia is on the rise. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.7 million adults in the United States have Alzheimer’s. Primarily due to our increasing lifespan, dementia incidence is set to keep rising. Currently, there is no cure, and treatments can only reduce certain symptoms. For this reason, it is vital that we understand the relevant risk factors and discover ways to prevent or slow down dementia. Some risk factors are well-known, such as smoking and lack of physical activity. Well-known protective factors include sticking to a healthful diet.

Education and cognitive reserve Many experts think that the length of time someone spends in education helps protect against dementia. Although studies have generated conflicting or inconclusive results, many researchers believe that higher levels of educational attainment provide an individual with a certain “ cognitive reserve .” Scientists believe that this hypothetical reserve lowers the risk or, at the very least, delays onset of dementia. Recently, a group of researchers set out to develop a clearer picture of the interplay between education and dementia. They published their findings this week in the latest edition of the journal Neurology. Robert S. Wilson, Ph.D., of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL, headed up the study. To investigate, the team examined information gathered from 2,899 people from two sources. Firstly, the Religious Orders Study, a project that involves older Catholic clergy from all over the U.S.; and secondly, the Rush Memory and Aging Project, which includes older adults based in the Chicago metropolitan area. Previously, researchers had assessed these participants annually, and these individuals had agreed to donate their brains for autopsy after death. Researchers had followed the participants for an average of 8 years; at the start of the study, the average age was 78. Almost one-quarter developed dementia across the 8-years. During the investigation, 752 participants died; of these, 405 had developed dementia. For analysis, the researchers split the participants into three levels of education: 17 or more years, 13–16 years, and 12 years or fewer.