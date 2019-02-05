New research suggests that obstructive sleep apnea may impair a person’s ability to form meaningful memories about their personal life. Such dysfunction may, in turn, be a sign of depression, caution the researchers. Share on Pinterest New research finds that sleep apnea impairs a person’s ability to form autobiographical memories. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder that affects more than 18 million adults in the United States and over 100 million people worldwide. Those with the condition often have fragmented sleep because OSA interrupts their breathing briefly but repeatedly. OSA also lowers a person’s oxygen levels, and the combination of poor sleep and oxygen deprivation raises the risk of cardiovascular problems, mood disorders, and memory problems. New research zooms in on a potential consequence of OSA — depression. Previous studies have found that the rates of depression are higher among people with OSA, but the mechanisms behind this association were unclear. The new study, which was led by Melinda Jackson, a senior research fellow at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University in Melbourne, Australia, investigates the relationship between OSA and autobiographical memory.

What is autobiographical memory? Autobiographical memory refers to a person’s ability to memorize specific episodes and retain information about their personal lives. Research has previously linked impaired autobiographical memory with depression. “We know that overly general autobiographical memories — where people don’t remember many specific details of life events — are associated with the development of persistent depression,” Dr. Jackson explains. She goes on to lay out the motivation for her research. “Sleep apnoea is also a significant risk factor for depression, so if we can better understand the neurobiological mechanisms at work, we have a chance to improve the mental health of millions of people.” In the new study, Dr. Jackson and colleagues examined the link between OSA and autobiographical memory; the researchers published their findings in the Journal of the International Neuropsychological Society.