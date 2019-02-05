Recent research reveals for the first time that people can learn new information while they are asleep. Share on Pinterest Learning can also occur during sleep, new research shows. Scientists already know that sleep consolidates learning of new information that we acquire during wakefulness. Now, researchers at the University of Bern in Switzerland suggest that learning can also take place during deep, or slow-wave sleep. In a study that features in the journal Current Biology, they show how associations with new foreign words can occur at certain phases of slow-wave sleep. Much sleep research concerns the processes that stabilize and consolidate memories that form during periods of wakefulness. There is now considerable evidence that replay during sleep strengthens memories and embeds them in the previously acquired knowledge store in the brain. The study authors note that many deem it impossible that learning can take place during sleep because “sleep lacks the conscious awareness” and the necessary brain chemistry and activity. In addition, studies that have examined sleep learning in humans have yielded conflicting results.

Learning during daytime naps The researchers were intrigued by the question: If the sleep state strengthens a “memory trace” that forms during wakefulness, then why can’t the sleep state itself form a memory trace that endures into wakefulness? Using electroencephalograms (EEGs), they recorded brainwave activity in 41 healthy male and female volunteers as they took a daytime nap and while they underwent subsequent memory tests. During the nap, the volunteers also wore in-ear headphones through which the researchers played recordings of numerous verbal word pairs. They devised each word pair so that one word was a familiar, native-language word while the other was a made-up “pseudoword.” For example, they paired the word “house” with the pseudoword “tofer.” In another pair, the familiar word was “cork,” and the pseudoword was “aryl.” After the nap, the volunteers underwent a test of their “sleep-formed associations.” The test presented them with random samples of the pseudowords. At each presentation, they had to say whether the object the word described could fit inside a shoebox or not. The results showed that the size classification of the pseudowords was better than chance if the “acoustic presentation of the second word of a pair during sleep repeatedly hit an ongoing slow-wave peak.”