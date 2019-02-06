New research finds that treatment with biologic drugs reduces coronary plaque buildup among people with severe psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that affects 7.5 million people in the United States and approximately 125 million worldwide. Psoriasis is also the most widely spread autoimmune disorder in the U.S.

Scientists have previously linked the condition with a higher risk of heart disease, but the connection is still unclear.

People with psoriasis have a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease than others, partly because the inflammation present in psoriasis raises the risk of blood vessel damage.

New research delves deeper into the link between inflammation, immunity, and heart disease in people with psoriasis.

Dr. Nehal N. Mehta, head of the Lab of Inflammation and Cardiometabolic Diseases at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, and colleagues have investigated the effect of immunotherapy on heart artery disease in those who live with psoriasis.

Dr. Mehta and team examined the effect of so-called biologic drugs — that is, a medication that suppresses the immune system — in people who have psoriasis.

The researchers published their results in the journal Cardiovascular Research.