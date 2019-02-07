It is still unclear exactly what causes Alzheimer’s disease, which is a neurodegenerative condition chiefly characterized by memory loss and other forms of cognitive impairment. However, new research is uncovering more of the factors that contribute to its pathology.

According to a new study, a blood protein leaked into the brain contributes to cognitive decline.

According to existing guidelines, the main mechanism associated with cognitive problems in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease is the formation of beta-amyloid plaques.

These are buildups of toxic proteins that disrupt the normal functioning of synapses. Synapses are the connections formed between brain cells that allow information to circulate within and to and from the brain.

However, in a new study from the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, CA, a team of researchers has identified another mechanism that affects how synapses work, contributing to Alzheimer’s pathology.

The researchers began by investigating problems that appear in the blood vessel network in the brain, which is another biological characteristic of this form of dementia.

Senior investigator Prof. Katerina Akassoglou and her team have for the first time identified a blood-derived protein that leaks into the brain disrupting cell-to-cell communication.

The findings, which appear in the journal Neuron, indicate that in Alzheimer’s, fibrinogen, a protein that usually contributes to blood clotting, plays a vital role in cognitive dysfunction.