According to a new study, a blood protein leaked into the brain contributes to cognitive decline. According to existing guidelines, the main mechanism associated with cognitive problems in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease is the formation of beta-amyloid plaques. These are buildups of toxic proteins that disrupt the normal functioning of synapses. Synapses are the connections formed between brain cells that allow information to circulate within and to and from the brain. However, in a new study from the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, CA, a team of researchers has identified another mechanism that affects how synapses work, contributing to Alzheimer's pathology. The researchers began by investigating problems that appear in the blood vessel network in the brain, which is another biological characteristic of this form of dementia. Senior investigator Prof. Katerina Akassoglou and her team have for the first time identified a blood-derived protein that leaks into the brain disrupting cell-to-cell communication. The findings, which appear in the journal Neuron, indicate that in Alzheimer's, fibrinogen, a protein that usually contributes to blood clotting, plays a vital role in cognitive dysfunction.

New factor: ‘Blood leaks in the brain’ In this study, the investigators used sophisticated imaging technology to scan both the brains of mice simulating a form of dementia and those of people with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Through their analyses, the researchers found that fibrinogen passes from blood vessels into the brain, triggering immune cell activity, which in turn leads to the breakdown of synapses. To confirm the protein’s role in synaptic breakdown, the team tried blocking fibrinogen’s action on the brain’s immune cells in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s. This strategy protected the rodents from experiencing the type of memory loss typically associated with this condition. “We found that blood leaks in the brain can cause elimination of neuronal connections that are important for memory functions. This could change the way we think about the cause and possible cure of cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.” Prof. Katerina Akassoglou Moreover, Prof. Akassoglou and her team found that leaked fibrinogen can lead to synaptic breakdown even in the absence of beta-amyloid plaques. When the researchers injected even the smallest of quantities of fibrinogen into healthy brains, they saw that the protein triggered the same mechanism that caused the loss of synapses as it did in brains affected by Alzheimer’s disease. “Traditionally, the buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain has been seen as the root of memory loss and cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease,” explains the study’s first author, Mario Merlini. “Our work identifies an alternative culprit that could be responsible for the destruction of synapses,” he notes.