New research, now published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, investigates whether the order in which we drink beer and wine has any impact on the severity of our hangover.

Share on Pinterest Does it make a difference to our hangover if we drink beer before wine?

Many people — from all around the world — will have heard different myths about drinking and curing hangovers.

They range from the “hair of the dog,” the belief that the best cure for a hangover is to have another drink, to the greasy morning-after meal that supposedly “soaks up” the alcohol.

Lots of people do believe in hangover remedies and prevention strategies, but these are rarely backed up by research.

One such belief concerns the strength of the alcohol consumed. Some believe that it is “better” to start with a drink lower in alcohol volume, such as beer, and continue with higher-volume alcohol, such as wine, to avoid getting a hangover.

Does such a claim withstand rigorous research? Scientists at the Witten/Herdecke University in Germany — in collaboration with the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom — set out to examine the literal truth behind the saying, “Beer before wine and you’ll feel fine; wine before beer and you’ll feel queer.”

To do so, the researchers examined the effects that drinking beer and wine in different orders had on 90 study participants who were all 19–40 years old.