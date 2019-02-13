Fever-like symptoms and inflammation around a cesarean delivery, or C-section, wound could be signs of infection. Keeping the wound clean and in a sterile environment can help reduce the risk of infection.

Infections following a cesarean delivery, which some people call a C-section, are common. They occur in around 2–15 percent of all C-section surgeries.

The wound coming into contact with bacteria or other harmful microbes is a common cause of these infections. Different causes can lead to different types of infection, such as cellulitis or urinary tract infections.

This article will discuss signs of C-section wound infections, as well as some prevention tips.

Signs



Although wound infection is common, there are ways to help prevent infection following a C-section. Although wound infection is common, there are ways to help prevent infection following a C-section.

After a C-section, it is normal to experience some swelling, redness, and pain around the wound.

In some cases, clear fluid may also seep out of the wound.

However, with wound infections, these symptoms increase in intensity.

Signs and symptoms to look out for include:

abnormal swelling, redness, and pain around the wound

clear or discolored fluid coming from the wound

abnormal vaginal bleeding

pain or swelling in the legs

abdominal discomfort

These symptoms may occur with fever-like symptoms such as:

sweating

temperature over 100.4°F (38°C)

headache

chills

loss of appetite

dehydration

fatigue

muscle aches

difficulty concentrating

Signs of infection may not show up immediately after surgery. It can take up to 30 days for symptoms to develop. If symptoms do develop, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible for guidance on the best treatment.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing a C-section wound infection is fairly straightforward. A doctor will first try to determine the presence and severity of an infection through a physical examination. They will then examine the wound and ask about the presence of fever-like symptoms.

Further tests may be necessary to determine the type of infection and most suitable treatment. This will usually require taking a sample from the wound and sending it to a laboratory for analysis.

The results of these tests can provide information about the infection, such as the type of microbes causing it. This information will help a doctor decide how to treat the condition.

Causes



Hypertension can increase the risk of C-section wound infections. Hypertension can increase the risk of C-section wound infections.

Harmful microbes coming into contact with the C-section wound cause the infection.

The bacterium Staphylococcus aureus is the most common microbe to cause C-section wound infections.

Other common types of bacteria that can cause the infection include Enterococcus and Escherichia coli. Antibiotic medications are the usual treatment for bacterial infections.

The infection can be incisional, or it can be an organ or space infection.

Incisional infections affect the wound site itself, either in the skin or the deeper tissues around the wound. Cellulitis is an example of an incisional infection.

Organ and space infections occur when the microbes reach the surrounding areas and organs, such as the bladder or urinary tract.

Certain factors increase the risk of experiencing a C-section wound infection. These include:

obesity

age

living in rural areas

diabetes

hypertensive disorders

twin pregnancy

a greater number of vaginal inspections

longer periods of labor

epidural use

recurrent pregnancy loss

There are also factors relating to the C-section surgery itself that can raise the risk of infection, such as a longer surgery time.

Antimicrobial prophylaxis is a medication that doctors once prescribed following C-sections. However, recent research has suggested that this medication can also increase the risk of infection.

Prevention



It is best to avoid swimming pools and hot tubs to prevent infection. It is best to avoid swimming pools and hot tubs to prevent infection.

There are several factors that can help reduce the risk of a C-section wound infection.

Before surgery, these include:

maintaining a healthy weight

keeping blood sugar levels stable

not smoking

Factors to prevent infection after surgery include:

keeping the wound clean with soap and warm water

covering the wound for as long as the doctor advises

avoiding baths, hot tubs, and swimming pools

adhering to any prescribed courses of medication

not wearing tight-fitting clothes

Outlook

C-section wound infections are not uncommon. They occur when harmful microbes, such as the bacterium S. aureus, reach the wound site.

These infections are typically straightforward to treat with antibiotics. Recovery times may vary depending on different factors, such as the severity of the infection.

It is, however, possible to reduce the risk of infection by maintaining a healthful lifestyle before the surgery. Following the surgery, it is best to avoid exposing the wound to unsterile environments and keep it clean to avoid infections.