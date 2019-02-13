Researchers have demonstrated the importance of good-quality sleep time and time again, showing that a solid night’s rest can contribute to many aspects of physical and mental well-being. One new study has explained how sleep contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system.

Getting enough good-quality sleep each night is essential if we want to stay healthy and function well throughout the day.

Studies have shown that being sleep deprived is akin to overdrinking when it comes to its effects on the brain.

Recent research also suggests that poor sleep increases pain sensitivity and may raise the likelihood of developing cardiovascular problems.

Now, a study recently conducted by a team from the University of Tübingen in Germany has found a mechanism linking sleep to the functioning of the immune system.

The researchers who led this study found that a good night’s sleep can boost the effectiveness of certain specialized immune cells called T cells.

In the study paper — which now appears in the Journal of Experimental Medicine — the scientists explain what lies at the core of this relationship between sleep and the body’s defenses against infection.