What to know about hemorrhoid surgery

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 13 Feb 2019
By Aaron Kandola
Reviewed by
Hemorrhoid surgery removes swollen blood vessels inside or around the anus and rectum. Doctors refer to these swollen vessels as hemorrhoids.

There are different surgical options for treating hemorrhoids that cause a person discomfort. Surgeries aim to restrict the blood supply or remove the hemorrhoid.

Rubber band ligation is a common example of hemorrhoid surgery. This procedure involves using a band to restrict the blood supply to a hemorrhoid, causing it eventually to fall off.

The recovery time for hemorrhoid surgery varies but, for many people, it can be as short as 1 week.

This article will discuss the purpose of hemorrhoid surgeries, the different types, and recovery times.

Purpose

Surgeons working on hemorrhoid surgery
Types of hemorrhoid surgery include rubber band ligation and sclerotherapy.

Hemorrhoids, or piles, are veins inside or around the anus and lower rectum that have become inflamed.

They are very common, affecting around 1 in 20 people in the United States.

There are two types of hemorrhoids, depending on their location. External hemorrhoids form under the skin of the anus, whereas internal hemorrhoids form within the lining of the anus and lower rectum.

In many cases, hemorrhoids occur without symptoms and people may not notice them. In other cases, the symptoms can be uncomfortable and may require treatment.

The symptoms of external hemorrhoids can include:

  • itching around the anus
  • pain around the anus, particularly when sitting
  • tender lumps around the anus

The symptoms of internal hemorrhoids can include:

  • bleeding during bowel movements
  • hemorrhoid falling out of the anus, known as a prolapse

The most effective form of treatment for hemorrhoids that are causing uncomfortable symptoms is hemorrhoid surgery. Typically, this is an option for people who are experiencing symptoms that do not respond to other forms of therapy, such as dietary changes.

The aim of surgery is to make the hemorrhoid shrink or disappear. This is done by:

  • removing the hemorrhoid
  • reducing blood supply to the hemorrhoid

Surgery can be helpful for symptoms that are causing significant pain, as a doctor can remove the hemorrhoid quickly. However, the recovery time from surgery can be several weeks.

Another advantage of surgery is that a doctor can remove multiple hemorrhoids in one go.

Types

There are several different types of hemorrhoid surgery, as described below:

Rubber band ligation

This is a procedure for treating bleeding or prolapsing internal hemorrhoids. It involves placing a rubber band around the base of a hemorrhoid. This will restrict its blood supply, eventually causing the hemorrhoid to fall off.

Coagulation

Coagulation can treat bleeding internal hemorrhoids that are not protruding. A doctor will use an electric current or infrared light to create scar tissue on the hemorrhoid. This tissue will restrict the blood supply to the hemorrhoid, again, causing it to fall off.

Sclerotherapy

This procedure involves a doctor injecting a chemical solution into an internal hemorrhoid. The solution helps to relieve pain by making nerve endings numb around the area. It also causes scar tissue to form, and the hemorrhoid to fall off.

Hemorrhoidectomy

This procedure aims to remove the hemorrhoid. A surgeon performs the procedure in a hospital where the patient receives either a spinal block or a local anesthetic.

The surgeon will open the anus and gently cut out the hemorrhoids. They can make the cut using a variety of surgical instruments, such as surgical scissors or a laser. There is no difference in discomfort between these devices.

After removing the hemorrhoids, the surgeon will seal the wounds, leave the wounds open, or use a combination of both methods.

The reason for leaving a wound open is typically either that the wound is difficult to close due to its location or that other health conditions are present.

Hemorrhoid stapling

This procedure helps treat internal hemorrhoids that have grown large, or prolapsed. It cannot treat external hemorrhoids.

A surgeon will perform this process by using anesthetic. During it, the surgeon will use a special device to staple the hemorrhoids into a normal position within the anal canal. This restricts the blood supply to the hemorrhoids and causes them to reduce in size slowly.

Some studies have found that hemorrhoid stapling can be less painful than traditional hemorrhoidectomy and may have a shorter recovery time. However, there is a greater chance of the condition occurring again.

Hemorrhoids: Causes, treatments, and prevention
Hemorrhoids: Causes, treatments, and prevention
Hemorrhoids have many causes and methods of prevention. Learn more about hemorrhoids here.
Read now

Recovery

pouring a glass of water from a tap
A person should drink plenty of water to aid their recovery.

The recovery time for these procedures varies.

Procedures that restrict the blood supply to a hemorrhoid require several days afterward for the hemorrhoid to fall off.

The wound can then take 1 to 2 weeks to fully heal.

Hemorrhoid banding can take two to four procedures to remove a hemorrhoid entirely. The procedures are usually 6 to 8 weeks apart.

The recovery time for surgical procedures that remove hemorrhoids varies. It can take 1 to 3 weeks to make a full recovery.

Following surgery, people can help their recovery by doing the following:

  • eating a fiber-rich diet
  • avoiding sitting for long periods
  • drinking plenty of water
  • taking a Sitz bath
  • not straining during a bowel movement
  • avoiding regular, heavy lifting
  • avoiding long periods of sitting

Outlook

All types of hemorrhoid surgery involve safe procedures that can treat hemorrhoids effectively. They are a good option if other nonsurgical treatments have not been successful. In most cases, a full recovery is possible within 1 to 3 weeks.

Serious complications are rare, but it is possible to experience some bleeding after surgery. If the bleeding becomes severe, it is essential to contact a doctor.

Related coverage

How do you treat an external hemorrhoid? An external hemorrhoid is a hemorrhoid that occurs outside of the body in the veins around the anus. Caused by excess straining while passing stool, lifting heavy weights, and pregnancy, symptoms include bleeding, cracking, and itching. Treatments include warm baths, OTC medications, and surgery. Learn more here. Read now
Thrombosed hemorrhoids: What you need to know Thrombosed hemorrhoids happen when sacs in the anal passage get pushed onto the outside of the anus and fill with blood clots. Learn more. Read now
What are the benefits of a sitz bath? A sitz bath is a method used to bathe sensitive or sore genitals in a way that relaxes inflammation. This MNT Knowledge Center article will inform you about the benefits of a sitz bath. This form of bathing can help with hemorrhoids, Bartholin's cysts, and other medical issues in the genital area. Read now
Six home remedies for hemorrhoids Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, often go away without treatment. They can be painful and uncomfortable, but there is a range of treatment options available, including lifestyle changes that can help ease the symptoms. Learn about these and other treatments, what to avoid during treatment, and when to see a doctor. Read now
How long do hemorrhoids last? What to know Hemorrhoids are a common problem, particularly during pregnancy and as people age. While hemorrhoids sometimes only last for a few days and cause mild symptoms, some people experience frequent or long-lasting hemorrhoids. Here, learn more about how long hemorrhoids last. We also cover treatment and home remedies. Read now
Surgery
GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 13 February 2019.

    Visit our Surgery category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Surgery.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Kandola, Aaron. "What to know about hemorrhoid surgery." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 13 Feb. 2019. Web.
    13 Feb. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324439.php>

    APA
    Kandola, A. (2019, February 13). "What to know about hemorrhoid surgery." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Surgery

Scroll to top