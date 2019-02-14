What causes finger numbness?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 14 Feb 2019
By Timothy Huzar
Reviewed by
Numbness in the fingers can have many different causes, from carpal tunnel syndrome to some types of neuropathy.

In some cases, treatment may simply require a change in the way that a person uses their hands. However, medication or surgery may be necessary for cases with more complex underlying causes.

This article looks at six causes of numbness in a person's fingers, as well as the treatment options.

1. Carpal tunnel syndrome

numbness in fingers
Carpal tunnel syndrome is one of the most common causes of numbness in a person's fingers.

According to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), one of the most common causes of numbness in a person's fingers is carpal tunnel syndrome.

The carpal tunnel is a passageway in the base of a person's hand. The median nerve passes through it, and the pinching of this nerve can cause numbness, itching, or pain in the thumb, index finger, middle finger, and ring finger. Carpal tunnel syndrome often causes the hand to go numb while a person is sleeping because of the position that they hold it in.

To diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome, a doctor will take a detailed medical history, asking about any other conditions that a person has, how they use the wrist, and if they have experienced any prior injuries.

A person may be able to treat this condition by changing the way in which they use their hands.

For example, a person may get carpal tunnel syndrome because of how they sit at a desk while using a computer. Changing the chair, mouse, or keyboard that they use may resolve the issue.

Alternatively, a doctor may suggest that they temporarily wear a splint to prevent or reduce swelling. Splints help prevent the hand from going numb, especially at night.

If the symptoms are more severe or do not resolve with other treatments, a person may need steroid injections to reduce inflammation. In other cases, surgery may be necessary to create more room for the nerve to pass through the carpal tunnel.

2. Compression neuropathy

Compression neuropathy is when pressure on a nerve causes a loss of feeling and weak or twitchy muscles in parts of a person's body. Carpal tunnel syndrome is a type of compression neuropathy.

According to the ASSH, a nerve may come under pressure due to an injury, enlarged blood vessels, the thickening of the muscles, or cysts that grow near a nerve.

A compressed nerve in the wrist, elbow, forearm, or neck can result in the loss of feeling in a person's fingers.

People can make lifestyle changes to treat mild compression neuropathy. For example, creating a more ergonomic work station can improve neuropathy that has developed due to movements at work.

Physical or occupational therapy may be useful to relieve tight muscles that are compressing nerves. These types of therapy can also teach a person how to avoid causing symptoms in the future.

Obesity can also cause compression neuropathy, so losing weight may reduce symptoms.

A person with severe compression neuropathy might require surgery.

3. Peripheral neuropathy

numbness in fingers whisky
Excessive alcohol consumption can lead a person to develop peripheral neuropathy.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy refers to damage to a person's peripheral nervous system. This system helps transmit signals across a person's body.

Peripheral neuropathy can cause many different symptoms depending on the nerves that it affects. These symptoms may include the loss of feeling in the hands.

There are many causes of peripheral neuropathy. It can be either genetic, which means that a person inherits it from a biological parent, or acquired.

Causes of acquired peripheral neuropathy include:

There are many rarer underlying causes of peripheral neuropathy. A doctor may test for these once they have ruled out the common causes.

Treatment for peripheral neuropathy will depend on where the nerve damage occurs and the specific symptoms that the individual is experiencing.

What is peripheral neuropathy?
What is peripheral neuropathy?
Learn more about peripheral neuropathy, one possible cause of numbness in the fingers and hands.
Read now

4. Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a disorder that causes a person to have pain, numbness, and tingling in various parts of their body. Other common symptoms include:

  • sleep problems
  • fatigue
  • memory issues
  • difficulty concentrating or thinking

People who have fibromyalgia are more likely than other people to develop carpal tunnel syndrome.

5. Myofascial pain syndrome

Myofascial pain syndrome (MPS) is a musculoskeletal problem that can cause pain in the muscles or referred pain in other parts of the body.

The ASSH note that it can also cause numbness of the hands and forearms.

According to an article in the journal Pain and Therapy, there is limited evidence to support many of the current treatment options for MPS.

The authors suggest targeting the underlying cause of MPS until further research can lead to the development of specific, effective interventions.

6. Medications

numbness in fingers macadamia nuts
A lack of vitamin B-1, as found in macadamia nuts, can cause numbness in the fingers.

The ASSH note that some medications, such as cancer treatment drugs, can cause tingling and numbness in a person's hands. These side effects may be temporary or permanent.

According to the American Cancer Society, there is no sure way of preventing chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

However, the medical team responsible for a person's treatment will keep a close eye on this side effect and vary the medication dosage to try to manage it as best as possible.

Other causes

Other, less common causes of numbness in the fingers include:

Summary

There are many different possible causes of numbness in the fingers. This symptom may resolve without treatment or with minor lifestyle changes, depending on the underlying cause.

If the numbness does not go away, a person should speak to a doctor to determine the cause and the most suitable treatment.

Related coverage

Why are my lips tingling? Causes of numbness and tingling in the lips range from chapping, to allergies, to a stroke and nerve damage. Treatment will depend on the cause. Find out about 10 possible causes of numbness affecting the lips, learn which symptoms indicate a medical emergency, and get advice about when to seek help from a doctor. Read now
How to treat a pinched nerve A pinched nerve occurs when pressure or force is put on an area of a nerve, causing it to send warning signals to the brain. It is a common occurrence that can cause pain, numbness, tingling, and muscle weakness. A change of posture, daily stretching exercises, yoga, and physical therapy can help to relieve the pain. Read now
10 natural and home remedies for carpal tunnel syndrome Carpal tunnel syndrome can cause numbness and pain in the hand and stems from a problem in the wrist. Some people with mild-to-moderate carpal tunnel syndrome might benefit from certain home remedies. Find out some tips for coping with this syndrome. Read now
Carpal tunnel syndrome: What you need to know Carpal tunnel syndrome causes tingling, burning, itching, or numbness in the hand, when the median nerve of the wrist becomes compressed. Read now
Why are my legs and feet numb? There are many reasons why a person may feel numbness or tingling in their legs or feet. The most common is sitting in the same position for too long, which reduces blood flow to the legs. Causes for chronic numbness include multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia. Learn more about symptoms, causes, and treatments here. Read now
Neurology / Neuroscience
Fibromyalgia Multiple Sclerosis Pain / Anesthetics

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 14 February 2019.

    Visit our Neurology / Neuroscience category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Neurology / Neuroscience.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Huzar, Timothy. "What causes finger numbness?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 14 Feb. 2019. Web.
    14 Feb. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324456.php>

    APA
    Huzar, T. (2019, February 14). "What causes finger numbness?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Neurology / Neuroscience

Scroll to top