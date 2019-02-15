What and when can a fetus hear?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 15 Feb 2019
By Amanda Barrell
Reviewed by
People often wonder if a fetus can hear while in the womb. Many expectant parents will speak to or play music for a developing fetus.

Evidence suggests that the auditory system starts forming at the 18th week of pregnancy and continues to develop until the baby is between 5 and 6 months of age.

Everything that the fetus hears will contribute to this process. In this article, we look at what a fetus can hear at different stages of development.

Fetal hearing at each stage of development

Pregnant woman putting headphones on baby bump for developing fetus to hear
A fetus will develop their ability to hear while in the womb.

Despite being close to a lentil in size, an embryo will begin to develop ears during the 2nd month of pregnancy. The ears start as tiny folds of skin on the sides of the head. After the 8th week, the embryo becomes a fetus.

According to Mayo Clinic, the ears begin to stick out from the head at 18 weeks, and the fetus may become able to hear. At this stage, the brain starts to designate the areas that will govern smell, taste, vision, touch, and sound.

By 22 to 24 weeks, the fetus will be about the size of a mango and will start to hear low-frequency noises from outside of the womb.

As the fetus grows and their sense of hearing develops, they will be able to distinguish an increasing number of different sounds.

Research suggests that the most vital time for the development of hearing is between 25 weeks of pregnancy and 5 to 6 months of age.

By the time babies reach the age of 6 months, they will be able to turn their eyes or head toward the source of a sound.

Newborns in the United States usually receive a hearing test before leaving the hospital or within 3 weeks of birth.

Can they differentiate between different voices?

At first, a fetus cannot distinguish between different voices.

A fetus begins responding to sound at between 22 and 24 weeks but can only hear low frequencies, such as a dog barking or a lawn mower.

As the auditory system and the brain continue to develop, this range increases. By late pregnancy, the fetus can hear voices and distinguish between them.

Pregnancy trimesters: A guide
Pregnancy trimesters: A guide
The fetus develops rapidly during the three trimesters of pregnancy. Learn more about the fetal development and pregnancy symptoms at each stage here.
Read now

Are loud noises bad for the fetus?

Many people wonder whether it is safe to attend a loud concert or work in a noisy job while pregnant. While occasionally hearing loud sounds is unlikely to be harmful, research has found that prolonged exposure to loud noises may contribute to hearing loss in the baby.

Examples of noisy jobs include those that involve people working in close proximity to:

  • loud music
  • crowds
  • sirens
  • trucks
  • airplanes
  • machinery
  • guns

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, researchers are unsure of what noise levels are safe for a developing fetus.

However, taking into consideration how sound travels through the body, they recommend that pregnant women avoid very loud situations — anything louder than 115 decibels, which is about as loud as a chain saw — as much as possible.

Can the fetus hear music?

Man playing acoustic guitar
A fetus can benefit from hearing speech and music.

The noises that a fetus hears from around week 23 of pregnancy are vital to their future hearing.

Specific parts of the auditory system need these noises to develop properly. As such, scientists recommend exposing a fetus to both speech and music.

Many people believe that playing classical music to a growing fetus will help brain development and boost IQ, but there is little evidence to support this claim.

What does it sound like in the womb?

It is noisy in the womb. As the fetus's auditory system develops, it will encounter all types of sound from within the woman's body. These include the heartbeat, as well as the noises of the blood flow and digestive system.

Around the 23rd week of pregnancy, the fetus will also be able to hear noises from outside of the womb. These include speech and music. As the fetus develops, all of the sounds will become louder and more distinguishable.

Amniotic fluid surrounds the growing baby in the womb, and the woman's body tissues encase them, so noises from outside the body will sound muffled.

Summary

The ears of a fetus start to develop relatively early in pregnancy. However, hearing does not develop until the auditory system, the brain, and certain pathways start to form, which usually occurs between weeks 22 and 24.

The auditory system requires stimulation through speech, music, and other sounds to grow properly. As it does, the fetus will be able to hear more and more.

A baby's hearing continues to develop after birth, until around 5 or 6 months of age.

Related coverage

How do babies breathe in the womb? A developing child survives for around 9 months without coming into contact with the outside world. How do babies breathe in the womb? This MNT Knowledge Center article explains how babies develop in the womb during pregnancy. Learn more about lung development and breath here. Read now
Different baby positions during pregnancy: What to know During pregnancy, the fetus changes position often, but some positions are safer than others just before childbirth. In this article, learn about baby positions in the womb, including anterior, posterior, transverse lie, and three types of breech position. Read now
Can sneezing during pregnancy affect the baby? Sneezing during pregnancy is common. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including illness and allergies. Sneezing can happen at any point during the pregnancy and will not hurt the baby or cause a miscarriage. Home remedies and management techniques can help. Learn more about sneezing during pregnancy here. Read now
Can a baby's heartbeat predict their sex? Some people believe that the heartbeat of a fetus can indicate its sex, but no scientific evidence supports this theory. An ultrasound scan can give a good idea of the fetus' sex, but the only way to be sure is to wait until birth. We look at the science behind predicting the sex of a baby. Read now
What increases the odds of having twins? There are no proven actions that a person can take to increase their chances of having twins naturally. However, certain factors make twins more likely. These include age, family history, racial background, and having fertility treatments. Learn more here. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Hearing / Deafness Pediatrics / Children's Health Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 15 February 2019.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Barrell, Amanda. "What and when can a fetus hear?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 15 Feb. 2019. Web.
    15 Feb. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324464.php>

    APA
    Barrell, A. (2019, February 15). "What and when can a fetus hear?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top