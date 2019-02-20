What causes post-cesarean wound infections?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 20 Feb 2019
By Jennifer Huizen
Reviewed by
A post-cesarean wound infection can occur when bacteria get into the incision wound. Doctors can treat surgical wound infections with medications and proper wound care.

An estimated 3–15 percent of woman develop an infection in their cesarean incision wounds.

This article looks at the causes and types of wound infections after a cesarean, risk factors, and treatments.

Causes

Woman looking in the mirror wondering if her Post-cesarean wound is infected

Common symptoms of post-caesarean wound infections can include tenderness, redness, fever, and pain.

Cesarean delivery, which some people call a C-section, is a major surgery. It comes with the same risks, including wound infections, as other types of surgery.

Infections occur when bacteria enter the wound. Staphylococcus aureus, or staph bacteria, are the most common cause of post-cesarean wound infections, causing an estimated 15–20 percent of cases.

Staph bacteria naturally live on people's hair and skin. When they multiply and enter a wound, they can cause several types of infection.

Staph can cause the following types of post-cesarean wound infection:

  • Impetigo. Impetigo causes shallow, fluid-filled blisters that rupture and leave behind honey-colored crusts. It can be very painful and itchy.
  • Abscesses. Abscesses are sores filled with dead skin and pus that develop under the skin. They may feel warm and painful.
  • Cellulitis. Cellulitis is an infection of the skin and tissues just below it. The symptoms can quickly spread from the incision site outward and is typically painful, red, and warm to the touch.

Wound infections usually arise after 4–7 days. When the symptoms begin within 28 hours, Streptococcus, or strep, bacteria may be the cause.

Strep infections can cause erysipelas. This is a type of cellulitis that also involves the lymph system. Women with erysipelas typically have red, shiny, raised lesions with clear margins.

Other bacteria that can cause infections in cesarean wounds include:

  • Ureaplasma urealyticum
  • Staphylococcus epidermidis
  • Enterococcus faecalis
  • Escherichia coli
  • Proteus mirabilis

A person may mistake a wound infection for other complications that can affect the wound after a cesarean delivery. These include:

  • hematomas, or pockets of blood, that can form around the wound
  • seromas, or pockets of fluid, that can form around the wound
  • wound dehiscence, which occurs when tissues in the wound separate along the incision line

Hematomas and seromas are more common when the incision is stretched or stressed. They affect an estimated 2–5 percent of women after cesarean delivery.

Pictures

graphic image warning for carousel

MRSA

Methicillen Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Abdomen

MRSA

Methicillen Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Abdomen 2

MRSA one year later

MRSA one year later

Risk factors

There are many risk factors that can increase a person's chances of developing post-caesarean wound infections, such as:

  • having a hematoma
  • having bacterial infections in the amniotic fluid, or chorioamnionitis
  • using tobacco during pregnancy
  • having a larger incision size, or an incision over 16.6 centimeters
  • not receiving enough prenatal care
  • having obesity
  • using corticosteroids
  • having diabetes or gestational diabetes
  • having twins
  • having had a previous caesarean delivery
  • having an epidural
  • having a ruptured uterus
  • having had blood transfusions
  • having had a long surgery, or one that took longer than 38 minutes
  • having had emergency surgery
Is my C-section scar OK?
Is my C-section scar OK?
In this article, we look at the signs, symptoms, and diagnosis of C-section wound infections.
Read now

Symptoms

Women should check the wound each day for any signs of infection. Many types of infection do not cause symptoms until 4–7 days after the surgery, when many women have already returned home from the hospital.

The symptoms of post-cesarean wound infections vary from mild discomfort to extreme pain depending on the type and severity of the infection.

Some of the most common symptoms of post-cesarean section wounds include:

  • fever
  • tenderness
  • redness
  • swelling along or near the incision site
  • pain
  • pus or other discharge
  • hardening of the skin

If any symptoms of post-cesarean wound infections occur, a person should call their doctor and seek medical attention.

Treatment

Doctors treat most post-cesarean wound infections, at least in part, with antibiotics. The specific type of antibiotic depends on the type of bacteria responsible for the infection.

Less severe or superficial infections, such as cellulitis, tend to clear up with a round or two of antibiotics.

If fluid is draining from the wound, or if the wound is separating instead of closing, a doctor may recommend a small surgery to remove abscesses and infected fluids.

If the doctor finds dead tissue in the wound, they will peel and scrap off the layers of dead tissue until they find healthy tissue. During this procedure, a doctor will also check to make sure that tissues in the area are healthy.

After the surgery, the doctor will put antiseptic over the area and cover it with gauze. Some types of gauze have antimicrobial properties that kill bacteria and prevent further infection.

Hospital staff will monitor women and their wounds for any signs of infection or any symptom changes. Women and their loved ones should also continue checking the site for infection after they return home.

A doctor will typically check how the wounds are progressing in follow-up appointments soon after the procedure.

Complications

Staph infections usually stay on the skin's surface, though they can also travel to the bloodstream and affect other organs.

Possible complications associated with staph infections include:

  • endocarditis, an infection of the heart valves
  • osteomyelitis, an infection of the bones
  • bacteremia, an infection of the bloodstream

Staph bacteria can also cause toxic epidermal necrolysis, which is a serious infection that causes large patches of the skin to peel.

In rare cases, a type of strep bacteria called Streptococcus pyogenes can cause a severe and potentially fatal infection called necrotizing fasciitis. This destroys the skin and underlying tissues.

Necrotizing fasciitis causes fever and extreme pain that increases rapidly over time. Some women also notice the skin and other tissues become redder or hardened.

Prevention

C-section suture disinfection
A person should seek proper medical care before and after the delivery to reduce the risk of developing wound infections.

It is possible to reduce the risk of developing wound infections after a cesarean delivery by:

  • managing risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and tobacco use
  • managing health conditions that weaken a person's immune system
  • seeking proper medical care both before and after the delivery to reduce the risk of complications
  • taking antibiotics before the surgery, particularly if a person has risk factors for infections

Before starting the surgery, a healthcare practitioner will wash the abdomen to limit the number of bacteria there. They may also trim any pubic hair, as well as wash and disinfect the area, also to limit the amount and type of bacteria.

Some studies suggest that wounds closed with sutures, compared with staples, are less likely to develop infections. However, more research is needed to confirm this.

After a cesarean delivery, the healthcare practitioner should teach a person proper wound care methods to use at home, such as:

  • cleaning wounds and changing their dressings exactly how and how often hospital staff instructed, which is generally daily
  • taking antibiotics as the doctor prescribed and not skipping a dose or stopping the course early
  • avoiding putting any pressure on the wound, such as by wearing loose clothing
  • wearing clean cotton underwear
  • avoiding strenuous activities, including driving, until a doctor says it is safe and the wound has healed
  • avoiding placing anything in the vagina or having sex for a few weeks
  • avoiding lifting anything heavy
  • not allowing other skin to touch the area to reduce bacteria

When to see a doctor

Always talk with a doctor or medical staff about unusual symptoms, especially:

  • pus or drainage from the wound
  • fever
  • increased pain
  • spreading skin redness
  • skin hardness

Outlook

Cesarean deliveries are becoming increasingly common. Around 22.9 million people worldwide had a caesarean delivery in 2012.

Infections delay recovery time, but doctors tend to manage post-cesarean infections with a combination of antibiotics, minor surgery, and proper hygiene and wound care.

Infections can cause serious complications, so a person should consider talking to a doctor if they notice any signs of infection.

Related coverage

Common infections during pregnancy During pregnancy, a person’s body goes through many changes. Some of these changes may make it more likely for them to get certain infections. In this article, we look at common vaginal and whole-body infections that affect women during pregnancy, how these infections might affect the baby, and how to prevent them. Read now
How to speed up recovery from a cesarean delivery Women may take longer to recover from a cesarean delivery, or C-section, compared with a vaginal birth. In this article, we look at what to expect in the days, weeks, and months after cesarean delivery, and we provide tips to help people recover faster. Read now
Sex after a C-section: Everything you need to know Every woman heals differently, so there no right time to begin having sex after a C-section. Doctors usually advise waiting at least 6 weeks, however, as the cervix and incision site require time to heal. Learn more about what to expect, including how to reduce strain on the wound and when to start using birth control. Read now
What to know about hernias after a C-section An incisional hernia is a rare complication of a C-section. Hernias can cause dangerous health issues, so it is important to know the symptoms. In this article, learn about the risk factors for a hernia after undergoing a C-section. We also cover the symptoms of a hernia, how to treat it, and the recovery process. Read now
What is a C-section? A C-section is used to delivery a newborn if a vaginal delivery is not possible, for example, due to a health condition that affects the mother or child. An incision is made into a woman's abdomen and uterus to deliver a baby. Find out why it is used, its risks, and the recovery period. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Dermatology Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 20 February 2019.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Huizen, Jennifer. "What causes post-cesarean wound infections?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 20 Feb. 2019. Web.
    20 Feb. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324505.php>

    APA
    Huizen, J. (2019, February 20). "What causes post-cesarean wound infections?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top