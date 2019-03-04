Scientists at the cutting edge of nanotechnology are on the path to the seemingly impossible: creating an injection that allows us to see in the dark. This research opens the door to brand new therapeutic interventions. Share on Pinterest Nanotechnology and vision science may have a bright future. The mammalian eye can only respond to a small band of wavelengths. Generally, the range is 400–700 nanometers. Of course, the full spectrum of light is much broader. At the longer end of this spectrum is near infrared (NIR) and infrared light (IR). No mammals can detect these types of light. Night vision goggles allow the user to detect these otherwise-invisible wavelengths, but they are cumbersome. Also, during daytime conditions, they become saturated with light and no longer function properly. Recently, researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China and the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Boston started looking for ways to boost vision in mammals at NIR wavelengths without the need for wearable technology.

Integrating nanotech and vision The work forms part of a new wave of research focused on integrating nanoparticles with biological systems. By inserting minuscule sensors or devices into living tissue, it might be possible to impart useful new capabilities. Modern medicine is already finding uses for this. In one review, the authors explain, “There are now many prominent examples of nanomaterials being used to improve human health, in areas ranging from imaging and diagnostics to therapeutics and regenerative medicine.” The most recent investigation appears in the journal Cell. Gang Han, Ph.D. — who is an associate professor of biochemistry and molecular pharmacology — led the scientists. In their paper, the scientists explain how they injected “photoreceptor-binding upconversion nanoparticles” into mice, which allowed the animals to see in the dark. More specifically, they used a subretinal injection technique, which many ophthalmologists now commonly use. The innovative experiments involved “gluing” so-called nanoantennae to the retinal photoreceptors of mice. Once there, the nanoantennae converted NIR light into visible green light. So, without the need for any external equipment, the rodents were able to perceive NIR light. The team used lectin nanoparticles to shepherd the nanoantennaes into place.