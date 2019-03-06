New research reveals that being overweight, obese, or severely obese may improve a person’s chances of surviving after a stroke.

Obesity is a “serious medical condition” that can lead to various complications.

These might include atherosclerosis and heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and even sleep disorders.

Being overweight may also raise the risk of all-cause mortality and mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Despite this, some researchers maintain that excessive body fat can have a protective cardiovascular effect.

In fact, the authors of a 2002 reference paper coined the phrase “obesity paradox” to describe the observation that people with a higher body mass index (BMI) are less likely to die from cardiovascular conditions than people with a normal weight.

Since then, the theory has been the subject of much controversy. However, new evidence appears to support it.

Dr. Zuolu Liu — from the University of California, Los Angeles — and her colleagues wanted to see how the obesity paradox applies to stroke. Previous research into the same issue, explain the researchers, yielded mixed results.

They will present their new findings at the American Academy of Neurology’s 71st Annual Meeting, which this year takes place in Philadelphia, PA.