When we sleep poorly, we may feel less inclined to participate in social activities. Now, researchers have found evidence that being sleep-deprived can not only make us less sociable, but it can also prevent our peers from seeking us out. Share on Pinterest Poor sleep can render us more unsociable and isolated, researchers warn. Sleep deprivation can contribute to a host of mental and physical problems, including depression, diabetes, and impaired cognitive functioning. Now, research from the University of California (UC), Berkeley has linked sleep deprivation to another effect: social isolation. According to the study’s senior author, Prof. Matthew Walker, “We humans are a social species. Yet sleep deprivation can turn us into social lepers.” The findings — which appeared in the journal Nature Communications — indicate that, on the one hand, people who have experienced sleep loss are less eager to interact with others. On the other hand, the results also show that people who are sleep-deprived tend to come across as socially unappealing.

Sleep loss fuels self-isolation The UC Berkeley research team used functional MRI brain scans, as well as standardized assessments of a person’s state of loneliness and innovative tests to see if sleep deprivation was linked to social withdrawal. The researchers recruited a cohort of 18 healthy adults, which they split into two groups. They instructed participants in one group to get a regular night’s sleep, while those in the other group had to stay awake through the night. At the first stage of the study, the scientists monitored the participants’ brain activity as they watched short videos depicting individuals with a neutral expression walking toward the viewer. The participants had the option to stop the video when they felt that the person on-screen was getting too close. This allowed the investigators to gauge the participants’ levels of comfort with social proximity. First, the researchers observed that sleep-deprived individuals were more likely than their well-rested peers to keep people at a distance, stopping the videos to keep the walker 18–60 percent further back than their peers. Then, the brain scans revealed that sleep-deprived people presented heightened activity in a brain circuit called the near space network, which lights up when we think that we perceive a threatening human presence. However, the same scans showed that sleep-deprived participants had lower levels of activity in the so-called theory of mind network, which normally assesses emotions and intent in the self and others. These two sets of findings put together suggest that sleep loss impairs a person’s ability to correctly assess social situations, rendering the individual more likely to withdraw from social contexts. “It’s perhaps no coincidence that the past few decades have seen a marked increase in loneliness and an equally dramatic decrease in sleep duration,” says the study’s lead author, Eti Ben Simon, Ph.D., adding, “Without sufficient sleep, we become a social turn-off, and loneliness soon kicks in.”