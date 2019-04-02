Depression, obesity, and chronic pain are some of the most pressing global health concerns. New research may have found a drug that could one day tackle all of these three conditions.

Almost 40 percent of adults in the United States were living with obesity in 2015–2016. Worldwide, nearly 40 percent of adults are overweight, and 13 percent of them have obesity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of disability across the globe. In the U.S., over 17 million adults have experienced at least one episode of major depression in their lives.

Finally, alarming reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have placed the number of U.S. adults living with chronic pain at 50 million. Studies have linked chronic pain with depression, anxiety, and opioid addiction.

All of these severe conditions are taking their toll on U.S. adults. But could there be a silver bullet that could tackle all of them at once?

New research suggests that there might be. Felix Hausch, Ph.D., from the Technical University of Darmstadt, in Germany, led a new investigation into the effects of blocking a single protein that has links with all three conditions.

The protein is called FK506-binding protein 51, or FKBP51. Hausch and colleagues developed a compound that can block the activity of this protein in mice. The drug relieved chronic pain, improved mood, and reduced diet-induced obesity in the rodents.

The researchers presented their findings at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring 2019 National Meeting & Exposition in Orlando, FL.