Losing a loved one is, of course, incredibly traumatic; it may also shorten lifespan. A recent paper reviews decades’ worth of research into bereavement and its effects on the immune system. Share on Pinterest A recent paper discusses loss and the immune system. For years, researchers and laypeople alike have noted that when someone loses a partner, their risk of mortality increases significantly. In days gone by, we might have referred to this as a death from a broken heart. The phenomenon has been under investigation for decades. For instance, researchers using data from a Finnish population published their findings in 1987. They found that “For all natural causes, mortality during the first week [following the death of a spouse] was over two-fold, compared to expected rates.” Another study, published in 1995, concluded that, following the death of a spouse, mortality “was significantly elevated in both men and women.” This elevation was most pronounced 7–12 months after the bereavement. Although scientists have collected a fair amount of evidence demonstrating this effect, there is less information about the biological mechanism that drives it.

Bereavement and the immune system Now, a literature review has attempted to tie previous findings together to create a clearer picture of this phenomenon. Specifically, the authors were interested in how bereavement and grief might negatively influence the immune system, thereby increasing mortality risk. The authors, from the University of Arizona, in Tucson, recently published their paper in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine. The researchers conducted a systematic review of published research from 1977 to now. In all, 33 studies met the grade to be considered for analysis and the scientists focused on 13, which were of the highest quality. When asked why they conducted the research, one of the authors, Lindsey Knowles, explained that “There is strong evidence that spousal bereavement increases morbidity and risk for early mortality in widows and widowers; however, we have yet to discover how the stress of bereavement impacts health.” It was in the late 1970s that scientists started looking to the immune system’s role in increased mortality risk after bereavement. A paper published in The Lancet in 1977 claims to be the first to measure an abnormality in immune function following bereavement.