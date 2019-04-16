Alzheimer’s is a relentless disease in which toxic clusters of beta-amyloid protein collect in brain cells. Now, scientists have designed a synthetic peptide, or small protein, that can block beta-amyloid in its early and most harmful stages. Share on Pinterest New research may have found a way to stop Alzheimer’s-related brain damage in its early stages. The synthetic peptide, which has only 23 amino acids, folds into structures called alpha sheets. The sheets bind to early-stage, small clumps of beta-amyloid and stop them forming larger masses. A team from the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle and other research centers in the United States designed and produced the synthetic peptide and also tested it in cells and animals. The tests showed that alpha sheets of the peptide reduced the toxic impact of beta-amyloid in cultured human brain cells. The sheets also blocked early forms of beta-amyloid in animal models of Alzheimer’s disease. The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences is shortly to feature a paper about the study. The researchers say that the findings could lead to treatments that clear away toxic beta-amyloid in its early forms. They also see potential for using the peptide as the basis of a test for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms emerge.

Forms of beta-amyloid Toxic beta-amyloid is a distinguishing hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. But not all forms of beta-amyloid are toxic. Brain cells, or neurons, make the protein in a simple form called a monomer. Monomer forms of beta-amyloid carry out essential jobs in brains cells. However, in people with Alzheimer’s disease, beta-amyloid monomers cluster into oligomers, which can contain up to 12 monomers. The formation of protein deposits is a typical feature of diseases in which a protein fails to fold properly into the shape necessary for it to do its job. In Alzheimer’s disease, the oligomers continue to grow into longer shapes, and then eventually, they form much bigger deposits, or plaques. At first, scientists thought that plaques were the most toxic form of beta-amyloid that produced symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, such as loss of memory and thinking capacity. However, due to growing evidence, an increasing number of experts are suggesting that the earlier oligomer stages of beta-amyloid are likely to be the most toxic to brain cells.

Synthetic peptide targets oligomers The researchers designed the synthetic peptide alpha sheets to target beta-amyloid while it is at the oligomer-forming stage. “This is,” says corresponding study author Valerie Daggett, who is a professor of bioengineering at UW, “about targeting a specific structure of [beta-amyloid] formed by the toxic oligomers.” The study shows, she adds, that it is possible to devise synthetic peptide alpha sheets whose structures “complement” those of beta-amyloid as it assumes a toxic form, “while leaving the biologically active monomers intact.” The process of making proteins in cells eventually produces molecules of diverse 3D shapes. The first stage of this involves folding the long chain into one of several basic shapes. Prof. Daggett’s team had discovered one such basic shape — the alpha sheet — in earlier work in which they had simulated production of proteins on computers. The recent study reveals that beta-amyloid oligomers adopt the alpha-sheet shape as they form longer clumps and plaques. It also shows that the synthetic peptide alpha sheet binds only to beta-amyloid oligomer alpha sheets and that this neutralizes their toxicity.