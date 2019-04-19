Researchers have found that 70 percent of adults who died from natural causes had not seen a healthcare provider in the 30 days before their death. Share on Pinterest A new study tries to make sense of premature death. Scientists at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences (IFS) in Texas have uncovered some of the key factors related to premature deaths among adults. They have now published their results in the journal PLOS One. A 2016 report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) compiled found that more than 2 million people in the United States die every year. The leading causes of death in the U.S. are heart disease and cancer, with around 635,000 deaths and 600,000 deaths per year, respectively. Before getting into the details of the study, it is important to understand what constitutes a natural cause of death: A natural cause of death rules out the involvement of external causes such as an accident, a murder, or a drug overdose.

Identifying modifiable factors The team wanted to identify modifiable characteristics that could help healthcare providers prevent deaths from natural causes. To do this, the scientists focused on the 1,282 adults who died in Harris County, TX, in 2013. They analyzed autopsy reports and legal death investigation records. One study, from 2015, found a significant increase in all-cause mortality of non-Hispanic Americans in the 21st century. This increase seems to be due to rising death rates from drug and alcohol poisonings, suicide, and chronic liver disease. “I had noticed younger people dying when I worked at the IFS, so I set out to identify the causes in Harris County,” says lead study author Stacy Drake, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center. The team identified common modifiable characteristics within two categories that are growing in prevalence: deaths from natural causes and drugs. “We need to dive into what is going on with these folks and find out where we can break the chain of events leading to their deaths,” says Drake.