A team of researchers has restored some brain functions in pigs that died 4 hours earlier. The findings challenge preexisting notions of postmortem brain functionality and open up new possibilities for studying the human brain. Share on Pinterest New research opens up the possibility of studying the human brain in its intact form. Nenad Sestan, who is a professor of neuroscience, comparative medicine, genetics, and psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT, and his team have restored circulation and cellular activity in pigs’ brains, postmortem. However, the researchers caution, they did not restore any electrical brain activity, nor did they find any evidence of awareness or perception. The findings contradict the previous belief that some brain functions are irreversibly lost after death. Furthermore, the results of this study could offer scientists a way of studying the brain in its intact form. Prof. Sestan and his colleagues detail their experiment in the journal Nature.

Restoring a ‘cellularly active brain’ Mammalian brains, explain the researchers, are very sensitive to oxygen deprivation, which leads to neuronal death and brain damage. The predominant scientific understanding is that the chain reaction of cellular damage that oxygen and blood supply cut-off triggers are irreversible. But Prof. Sestan and colleagues questioned the idea that such damage is irreparable. They did so after noticing signs of cellular viability in the tissue samples that they routinely analyzed in their lab. They saw these signs several hours after tissue death. Prof. Sestan and team developed a system called BrainEx, which mimics blood flow at normal body temperature, to test their hypothesis. In the current study, the researchers acquired 32 pigs from a meatpacking plant and placed them on BrainEx 4 hours after the pigs had died. After 6 hours of blood transfusion on BrainEx, the researchers found reduced cell death and the return of some synaptic activity between neurons. They preserved the integrity of neurons, and the scientists found signs that neuronal, glial, and vascular cells were functional. “The intact brain of a large mammal retains a previously underappreciated capacity for restoration of circulation and certain molecular and cellular activities multiple hours after circulatory arrest,” reports Prof. Sestan. However, the researchers emphasize that they found no evidence of normal electrical activity that would indicate full brain function. “At no point did we observe the kind of organized electrical activity associated with perception, awareness, or consciousness,” reports co-first author Zvonimir Vrselja. “Clinically defined, this is not a living brain, but it is a cellularly active brain.” Zvonimir Vrselja