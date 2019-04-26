A low-carb diet can help people with diabetes manage their condition or help people lose or maintain weight more effectively.
Examples of low-carb foods include:
- meat and poultry
- fish
- nonstarchy vegetables, including leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage
- eggs
- cheese
- nuts
- seeds
- fats, including oils, butter, and avocado
If a diet provides fewer than 50 grams (g) of carbohydrates per day, it can cause ketosis. Ketosis is a regular metabolic process that the body performs when it does not have enough carbohydrates to use for energy, so it starts burning fat instead.
A lower intake of carbs can help reduce the amount of insulin that the body produces. It may also help prevent hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and, possibly, some cancers.
According to the Obesity Medicine Association, people typically consider 20–50 g of carbohydrates each day to be a "moderate" low-carb diet.
Below are some examples of healthful low-carb meals for any time of day.
Breakfast
Shakshuka
Total carbohydrates per serving: 10 g
Ingredients:
- olive oil
- garlic
- onion
- zucchini
- cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper
- plum tomatoes
- eggs (1 per serving)
- feta cheese
- salt and pepper
- fresh cilantro or basil
Preparation:
- Sauté the chopped onions and zucchini in a frying pan.
- Add the garlic, then the spices and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the tomatoes and simmer until the mixture thickens.
- Add the feta cheese slowly, stirring.
- Add the eggs, arranging them evenly.
- Place the pan in the oven to bake until the eggs have just cooked.
- Season with the herbs and serve it right away.
Spinach and tomato baked eggs
Total carbohydrates per serving: 1 g
Ingredients:
- cooking spray
- finely chopped fresh spinach
- diced tomato
- fat-free feta cheese
- fresh oregano
- eggs (1 per serving)
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Thinly coat one ramekin per serving with cooking spray.
- Mix the spinach, tomato, feta, and oregano and pour into the ramekins.
- Crack an egg over the mixture.
- Bake until the egg whites cook, but the yolks should be soft.
Berry and spinach smoothie
Total carbohydrates per serving: 25 g
Ingredients:
- frozen unsweetened strawberries
- blueberries
- chopped banana
- sliced kiwi
- fresh spinach
- ice cubes
- fat-free dairy or nondairy milk
- 100-percent apple juice
Preparation:
- In a blender, combine the ingredients and mix until smooth.
Lunch
Cauliflower rice
Total carbohydrates per serving: 8 g
Ingredients:
- olive oil
- sesame oil
- chopped green onions
- low-salt soy sauce
- low-salt vegetable stock
- ground ginger
- chopped carrots
- chopped cauliflower
- black pepper to taste
Preparation:
- In a food processor, blitz the cauliflower until it has a consistency similar to rice.
- Sauté the green onions and carrots in an oiled pan.
- Add the cauliflower and the rest of the ingredients.
- Cook until the cauliflower is tender but not too soft.
Chickpea salad
Total carbohydrates per serving: 11 g
Ingredients:
- cooked or canned and drained chickpeas
- diced green bell pepper
- peeled, seeded, and chopped cucumber
- chopped fresh parsley
- diced tomato
- dill
- lemon juice
- olive oil
- salt and pepper
Preparation:
- Mix the ingredients.
- Refrigerate the salad for a few hours to bring out the flavors.
- Serve the salad on its own or on romaine lettuce leaves.
Black bean miso soup
Total carbohydrates per serving: 34 g
Ingredients:
- canola or olive oil
- chopped yellow onion
- chopped carrot
- minced garlic
- grated ginger
- black beans
- low-salt vegetable stock or water
- red miso paste
- lemon juice
- chopped cilantro
- thinly sliced ginger root
Preparation:
- Sauté the carrot and onion in an oiled pan until soft.
- Add the garlic and ginger and cook for a few minutes.
- Add the stock and the beans.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Drain one-quarter cup of the liquid, then combine with the miso paste.
- Add the lemon juice and make any seasoning adjustments.
- Mash the beans and vegetables to thicken the soup.
- Add the cilantro and sliced ginger before serving.
Dinner
Spinach, tomato, and walnut quinoa
Total carbohydrates per serving: 30 g
Ingredients:
- quinoa
- extra virgin olive oil
- garlic
- water or low-salt stock
- fresh spinach
- grape tomatoes
- raw walnut pieces
- grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)
- fresh basil leaves
Preparation:
- Rinse and drain the quinoa and add it to an oiled pan
- Over medium heat, cook, and stir the quinoa until it is golden.
- Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute
- Add the water, and bring it to a boil
- Reduce the heat, cover the quinoa, and let it cook until it absorbs the water.
- Add the spinach and tomatoes and cook until the spinach almost wilts.
- Stir in the walnuts and then the cheese if using.
- Add the basil leaves to each serving.
Grilled salmon salad
Total carbohydrates per serving: 10 g
Ingredients:
- salmon fillets
- olive oil
- low- or no-salt grill seasoning
- chopped romaine lettuce
- chopped red onion
- sliced cucumber
- sliced avocado
- lime juice
- Dijon mustard
- sweetener
- salt and pepper
Preparation:
- Season and grill the salmon fillets until they just cook.
- Mix the lettuce, onion, cucumber, and avocado to make the salad.
- To make the dressing, combine the remaining ingredients.
- Add the salmon and dressing to the salad.
Teriyaki chicken salad
Total carbohydrates per serving: 9 g
Ingredients:
- low-salt soy sauce
- water
- honey
- grated or minced garlic
- low-fat mayonnaise
- plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- cooked and shredded chicken breasts
- diced celery
- grated carrot
- toasted almond slivers
- lettuce leaves
Preparation:
- Mix the soy sauce, water, honey, and garlic in a pan.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer until it reduces.
- After it has cooled, mix in the mayonnaise and yogurt.
- Stir in the chicken, celery, carrot, and almonds.
- Serve the mixture on the lettuce leaves.
Snacks
Black bean dip
Total carbohydrates per serving: 8 g
Ingredients:
- olive oil
- black pepper
- tahini
- cumin
- black beans
- garlic powder
- water
Preparation:
- Blend the ingredients in a food processor.
- Add water if the dip is too thick.
- Serve with vegetables, such as celery, cucumber, and bell pepper sticks.
Stuffed mushrooms
Total carbohydrates per serving: 4 g
Ingredients:
- quartered grape tomatoes
- olive oil
- garlic
- dried basil
- mozzarella cheese with 2 percent fat
- grated parmesan cheese
- large mushrooms with the stems removed
- balsamic vinegar
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).
- Sauté the garlic in an oiled pan for 1 minute.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and continue cooking for 4 minutes.
- Stir in the basil and cheese.
- Fill the mushrooms with the tomato mixture and bake for 15 minutes.
- Drizzle the mushrooms with balsamic vinegar and serve.
Spiced trail mix
Total carbohydrates per serving: 5 g
Ingredients:
- curry powder
- cooking spray
- sunflower seeds
- coconut flakes
- chocolate chips
- whole roasted almonds
- unsalted peanuts
Preparation:
- Place the seeds, nuts, chocolate chips, and coconut flakes in a container with a lid.
- Lightly cover the mixture in cooking spray.
- Sprinkle it with curry powder.
- Cover the container and shake it well until everything is evenly coated.
Summary
A low-carb diet may support overall health and help a person maintain a healthy weight. People with diabetes, for example, may find that this type of diet helps with managing the condition.
The body needs some carbs to stay healthy, however. A diet that contains too few carbohydrates can lead to nutrient deficiencies and health problems, such as constipation and high cholesterol levels.
Also, a diet that has very high levels of protein and saturated fats can cause problems for the kidneys and heart. It is essential to include a healthful balance of fruit and vegetables in any diet.
If a person is concerned about the number of carbs in their diet, or the effects of a low-carb diet on a specific health issue, they should consult their doctor or another healthcare professional.