A low-carb meal contains very few carbohydrates and is instead made up mostly of protein and fats.

A low-carb diet can help people with diabetes manage their condition or help people lose or maintain weight more effectively.

Examples of low-carb foods include:

meat and poultry

fish

nonstarchy vegetables, including leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage

eggs

cheese

nuts

seeds

fats, including oils, butter, and avocado

If a diet provides fewer than 50 grams (g) of carbohydrates per day, it can cause ketosis. Ketosis is a regular metabolic process that the body performs when it does not have enough carbohydrates to use for energy, so it starts burning fat instead.

A lower intake of carbs can help reduce the amount of insulin that the body produces. It may also help prevent hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and, possibly, some cancers.

According to the Obesity Medicine Association, people typically consider 20–50 g of carbohydrates each day to be a "moderate" low-carb diet.

Below are some examples of healthful low-carb meals for any time of day.

Breakfast

Shakshuka





Total carbohydrates per serving: 10 g

Ingredients:

olive oil

garlic

onion

zucchini

cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper

plum tomatoes

eggs (1 per serving)

feta cheese

salt and pepper

fresh cilantro or basil

Preparation:

Sauté the chopped onions and zucchini in a frying pan.

Add the garlic, then the spices and cook for 1 minute.

Add the tomatoes and simmer until the mixture thickens.

Add the feta cheese slowly, stirring.

Add the eggs, arranging them evenly.

Place the pan in the oven to bake until the eggs have just cooked.

Season with the herbs and serve it right away.

Spinach and tomato baked eggs





Total carbohydrates per serving: 1 g

Ingredients:

cooking spray

finely chopped fresh spinach

diced tomato

fat-free feta cheese

fresh oregano

eggs (1 per serving)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

Thinly coat one ramekin per serving with cooking spray.

Mix the spinach, tomato, feta, and oregano and pour into the ramekins.

Crack an egg over the mixture.

Bake until the egg whites cook, but the yolks should be soft.

Berry and spinach smoothie





Total carbohydrates per serving: 25 g

Ingredients:

frozen unsweetened strawberries

blueberries

chopped banana

sliced kiwi

fresh spinach

ice cubes

fat-free dairy or nondairy milk

100-percent apple juice

Preparation:

In a blender, combine the ingredients and mix until smooth.

Lunch

Cauliflower rice





Total carbohydrates per serving: 8 g

Ingredients:

olive oil

sesame oil

chopped green onions

low-salt soy sauce

low-salt vegetable stock

ground ginger

chopped carrots

chopped cauliflower

black pepper to taste

Preparation:

In a food processor, blitz the cauliflower until it has a consistency similar to rice.

Sauté the green onions and carrots in an oiled pan.

Add the cauliflower and the rest of the ingredients.

Cook until the cauliflower is tender but not too soft.

Chickpea salad



Total carbohydrates per serving: 11 g

Ingredients:

cooked or canned and drained chickpeas

diced green bell pepper

peeled, seeded, and chopped cucumber

chopped fresh parsley

diced tomato

dill

lemon juice

olive oil

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Mix the ingredients.

Refrigerate the salad for a few hours to bring out the flavors.

Serve the salad on its own or on romaine lettuce leaves.

Black bean miso soup





Total carbohydrates per serving: 34 g

Ingredients:

canola or olive oil

chopped yellow onion

chopped carrot

minced garlic

grated ginger

black beans

low-salt vegetable stock or water

red miso paste

lemon juice

chopped cilantro

thinly sliced ginger root

Preparation:

Sauté the carrot and onion in an oiled pan until soft.

Add the garlic and ginger and cook for a few minutes.

Add the stock and the beans.

Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

Drain one-quarter cup of the liquid, then combine with the miso paste.

Add the lemon juice and make any seasoning adjustments.

Mash the beans and vegetables to thicken the soup.

Add the cilantro and sliced ginger before serving.

Dinner

Spinach, tomato, and walnut quinoa





Total carbohydrates per serving: 30 g

Ingredients:

quinoa

extra virgin olive oil

garlic

water or low-salt stock

fresh spinach

grape tomatoes

raw walnut pieces

grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)

fresh basil leaves

Preparation:

Rinse and drain the quinoa and add it to an oiled pan

Over medium heat, cook, and stir the quinoa until it is golden.

Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute

Add the water, and bring it to a boil

Reduce the heat, cover the quinoa, and let it cook until it absorbs the water.

Add the spinach and tomatoes and cook until the spinach almost wilts.

Stir in the walnuts and then the cheese if using.

Add the basil leaves to each serving.

Grilled salmon salad





Total carbohydrates per serving: 10 g

Ingredients:

salmon fillets

olive oil

low- or no-salt grill seasoning

chopped romaine lettuce

chopped red onion

sliced cucumber

sliced avocado

lime juice

Dijon mustard

sweetener

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Season and grill the salmon fillets until they just cook.

Mix the lettuce, onion, cucumber, and avocado to make the salad.

To make the dressing, combine the remaining ingredients.

Add the salmon and dressing to the salad.

Teriyaki chicken salad





Total carbohydrates per serving: 9 g

Ingredients:

low-salt soy sauce

water

honey

grated or minced garlic

low-fat mayonnaise

plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

cooked and shredded chicken breasts

diced celery

grated carrot

toasted almond slivers

lettuce leaves

Preparation:

Mix the soy sauce, water, honey, and garlic in a pan.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer until it reduces.

After it has cooled, mix in the mayonnaise and yogurt.

Stir in the chicken, celery, carrot, and almonds.

Serve the mixture on the lettuce leaves.

Snacks

Black bean dip





Total carbohydrates per serving: 8 g

Ingredients:

olive oil

black pepper

tahini

cumin

black beans

garlic powder

water

Preparation:

Blend the ingredients in a food processor.

Add water if the dip is too thick.

Serve with vegetables, such as celery, cucumber, and bell pepper sticks.

Stuffed mushrooms





Total carbohydrates per serving: 4 g

Ingredients:

quartered grape tomatoes

olive oil

garlic

dried basil

mozzarella cheese with 2 percent fat

grated parmesan cheese

large mushrooms with the stems removed

balsamic vinegar

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).

Sauté the garlic in an oiled pan for 1 minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes and continue cooking for 4 minutes.

Stir in the basil and cheese.

Fill the mushrooms with the tomato mixture and bake for 15 minutes.

Drizzle the mushrooms with balsamic vinegar and serve.

Spiced trail mix

Total carbohydrates per serving: 5 g

Ingredients:

curry powder

cooking spray

sunflower seeds

coconut flakes

chocolate chips

whole roasted almonds

unsalted peanuts

Preparation:

Place the seeds, nuts, chocolate chips, and coconut flakes in a container with a lid.

Lightly cover the mixture in cooking spray.

Sprinkle it with curry powder.

Cover the container and shake it well until everything is evenly coated.

Summary

A low-carb diet may support overall health and help a person maintain a healthy weight. People with diabetes, for example, may find that this type of diet helps with managing the condition.

The body needs some carbs to stay healthy, however. A diet that contains too few carbohydrates can lead to nutrient deficiencies and health problems, such as constipation and high cholesterol levels.

Also, a diet that has very high levels of protein and saturated fats can cause problems for the kidneys and heart. It is essential to include a healthful balance of fruit and vegetables in any diet.

If a person is concerned about the number of carbs in their diet, or the effects of a low-carb diet on a specific health issue, they should consult their doctor or another healthcare professional.