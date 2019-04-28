If you have ever eaten ripe elderberries or made elderberry jam, syrup, or wine, then you will be familiar with their sharp, tart, yet refreshing taste. According to tradition, these dark, purple berries can fortify a person’s immune system. New evidence suggests this is correct — and research explain how.

Sambucus nigra, the black elder, is a common shrub spread widely across regions of Europe and North America.

Traditionally, people use both the elder’s flowers and its fruit to make seasonal drinks or jam.

In late spring or early summer, many people collect elderflowers to make flavorsome cordials, while the elderberry harvest occurs in late summer or early autumn when the fruit is ripe.

The harvesting time is important because uncooked, unripe elderberries can be toxic. Historically, individuals have reported cases of elderberry poisoning, which may have been due to too early harvesting or improper preparation.

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded the case of no fewer than 11 people who fell sick after having drunk elderberry juice from the same batch.

The report explains that the shrub’s “fresh leaves, flowers, bark, young buds, and roots contain a bitter alkaloid and also a glucoside that, under certain conditions, can produce hydrocyanic acid,” which is a type of cyanide.

Nevertheless, elderberry drinks and desserts have remained a familiar culinary staple in many communities. Moreover, some people believe that elderberries can help fortify a person’s immune system and guard against disease.