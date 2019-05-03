Differences in the cells that store fat in the body could explain why some people are more prone to obesity-related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes.

Share on Pinterest This colored scanning electron micrograph shows fat cells in bone marrow tissue.

Scientists at the University of Melbourne, in Australia, led an investigation that examined human white fat cells from samples that volunteers had donated.

The samples came from white fat tissues in different parts of the body.

White fat cells are the cells that store energy in fat molecules called triglycerides.

The human body has reservoirs of regenerative cells, called adipose progenitor cells (APCs), which mature into white fat cells.

Using tools that assessed genes, proteins, and metabolism, the study is the first to identify three distinct subtypes of APCs.

In a recent Cell Reports paper, the authors explain how the APC subtypes differ in the ways that they deal with energy and hormones.

The findings suggest that the makeup and distribution of white fat in the body, in terms of the APC subtypes, could predict a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases.

The first APC subtype matures into fat cells that discharge lots of fat molecules into the bloodstream, while the second type leads to cells that burn energy fast. The third subtype has a more “neutral” profile and behaves more like scientists might expect a fat cell to behave, if rather more slowly.

Senior study author Prof. Matthew J. Watt, who heads the physiology department in the School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Melbourne, suggests that the first subtype could be one that promotes fat deposits on organs and in other parts of the body. This could happen in people of healthy weight as well as in those who are overweight.

He suggests that the second APC subtype could be one that stops people from gaining weight.