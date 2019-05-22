How do we recall the past? New mechanism revealed

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
Following their study in rats, scientists have broken new ground in memory research. The finding concerns how the brain retrieves long-term memory and should open new avenues for investigating and treating Alzheimer's disease and other causes of dementia.
senior woman going through old photo albums with daughter
New research in rats has unveiled a brain mechanism that could explain how we retrieve old memories.

Researchers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas have discovered that two brain areas that work together to consolidate memories interact differently during the retrieval of remote memories.

The two brain areas are the hippocampus and the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC).

During consolidation, memory dependence transfers from the hippocampus to the ACC.

However, the recent study reveals that during remote memory recall, the ACC takes the lead and drives the hippocampus.

Graduate student Ryan A. Wirt and psychology professor James M. Hyman describe the 4 years of laboratory and analysis work that led to the findings in a Cell Reports paper.

"Our research," says Prof. Hyman, "opens up potential new avenues to explore why certain dementias and disorders lead to problems recalling long-term memories, which could help pave the way for future treatments that might be able to restore this ability to afflicted individuals."

Memory problems and cognitive impairment

Memory problems are a key symptom of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that can precede Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia.

MCI affects around 15–20% of people in their mid-60s and older, according to Alzheimer's Association estimates.

Could this brain stimulation technique reverse memory decline?
Could this brain stimulation technique reverse memory decline?
Scientists find that transcranial magnetic stimulation can improve memory in older adults.
Read now

Although the symptoms of MCI are not severe enough to disrupt everyday life, people who experience them will notice the changes, as will those who know them.

There are two types of MCI: amnestic, which affects memory; and nonamnestic, which affects thinking and judgment.

People with amnestic MCI begin to forget things that they would previously have remembered, such as recent events, conversations, and important appointments.

Prof. Hyman explains that losing the ability to remember long-term memories is a "hallmark symptom" of the transition from MCI to the more severe cognitive impairment that characterizes Alzheimer's disease.

From previous research on memory consolidation, he and Wirt already knew that with time, memory recall becomes less and less dependent on the brain region that includes the hippocampus.

They note that studies have also shown that the area that includes the ACC "is involved with contextual information processing and remote recall."

They explain, for example, how animal experiments have shown that neurons in the ACC "encode the where, when, what, how, and emotional aspects of contextual representations."

"Importantly," add the study authors, "these findings extend into memory retrieval, showing that as time passes the ACC's role in contextual processing increases."

What this previous work did not show, however, was the extent to which interactions between the ACC and the hippocampus "changed as memories became more remote."

Synchronization of brain waves

To explore this further, they put rats in different environments at "different retention intervals" and recorded electrical activity in their brains using implanted electrodes. They also examined the animals' brain tissue once the experiments were complete.

They found that when the ACC and the hippocampus work together during consolidation, there is a synchronization of brain waves between them.

However, as consolidation progresses, "the strength and prevalence" of the ACC waves grow, "leading to richer environmental context representations" in the hippocampus.

It appears that the hippocampus relies on the ACC to drive it during long-term memory recall after about 2 weeks.

"This is a new mechanism for memory retrieval and a significant advancement in our understanding of how we recall the past."

Prof. James M. Hyman

Related coverage

12 foods to boost brain function The diet can have a significant impact on the brain's function. A brain-healthy diet, rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, can boost memory and learning while staving off neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Here, we look at the evidence for some of the best brain foods. Read now
What is the hippocampus? The hippocampus is a part of the brain that plays a key role in memory and how knowledge is obtained. However, the healthy function of the hippocampus can be affected by Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy. Discover the functions, anatomy, and disorders in this MNT Knowledge Center article. Read now
What are the signs of early-onset Alzheimer's? Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia that begins before the age of 65. Recognizing the initial symptoms can help a person seek treatment earlier and slow the progression of the disease. In this article, learn about ten signs of early-onset Alzheimer’s. We also cover how to help a loved one cope. Read now
Can scientists 'hack' memory? Is it possible to manipulate memory formation and consolidation? And why would we want to do it? We explore these questions in this Spotlight feature. Read now
What's to know about Alzheimer's disease? Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. Symptoms include memory loss and cognitive decline. At first, symptoms are mild, but they become more severe over time. Sadly, there is no cure for Alzheimer's, but some techniques and medications may help slow progression. We look at causes, risk factors, and diagnosis. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Psychology / Psychiatry
Alzheimer's / Dementia Neurology / Neuroscience

Recommended related news

Popular in: Psychology / Psychiatry

Scroll to top