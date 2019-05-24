One key characteristic of clinical depression is anhedonia, the complete lack of pleasure in things and activities that used to be rewarding. A new study in rats has now uncovered an important biological factor that contributes to this state.

The World Health Organization (WHO) state that across the world, more than 300 million people of all ages live with depression. Moreover, the WHO add, this condition is also “the leading cause of disability worldwide.”

In the United States, more than 16.1 million adults have received an official diagnosis of major depressive disorder, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Living with depression can significantly affect a person’s quality of life. In part, this is because a primary trait of depression is anhedonia — the inability to enjoy experiences that used to offer a sense of pleasure, such as eating good food, participating in hobbies, or having sexual intercourse.

Recognized, approved drugs are available to treat the symptoms of depression, the most common of which are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.

However, SSRIs can take a long time to start being effective, and many people with depression do not experience any improvements after taking these antidepressants.

Now, a team of researchers from the Department of Human Physiology at the University of Malaga Faculty of Medicine in Spain has identified a new mechanism that seems to contribute significantly to anhedonia.

The results of this study, which the investigators conducted in rats, appear in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. The authors believe that their findings may, in the future, lead to new therapies for depression.