Clinical trials are underway to test whether rapamycin, a drug that has served as an immune suppressor for decades, could also treat cancer and neurodegeneration. Scientists are also interested in exploring its anti-aging properties.

Share on Pinterest Scientists may have found anti-aging and neuroprotective benefits in an existing immunosuppressant drug.

Rapamycin gets its name from Rapa Nui, the native term for Easter Island. In the 1960s, scientists went to the island in search of new antimicrobials. They found that the island’s soil harbors bacteria that contain “a compound with remarkable antifungal, immunosuppressive, and antitumor properties.”

For many years, scientists have believed that rapamycin exerts most of its effect by blocking the appropriately-named mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR). However, they also suspected that the drug might work through more than just this cell signaling pathway.

Now, by uncovering a second cell target for rapamycin, a recent study offers valuable insights into the drug’s potential as a neuroprotective, anti-aging agent.

The second target is a protein called transient receptor potential mucolipin 1 (TRPML1). Targeting TRPML1 appears to spur a recycling process that stops cells clogging up with waste material and faulty proteins.

Accumulation of faulty proteins in cells is a characteristic of aging. It is also a hallmark of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The study is the work of researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the Zhejiang University of Technology in China. They report their findings in a recent PLOS Biology paper.

The principal study investigator is Haoxing Xu, who supervises a laboratory in the Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, at the University of Michigan.

“The identification of a new target of rapamycin offers an insight in developing the next generation of rapamycin, which will have a more specific effect on neurodegenerative disease,” says co-lead study author Wei Chen, who works in Xu’s laboratory.