Millions of people live with Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that affects memory and thinking skills. While most people develop it later in life, some have early-onset Alzheimer’s, which sets in before the age of 65 years. Its causes and risk factors are unclear, but scientists wonder if “bad cholesterol” plays a role.

'Bad' cholesterol may be a risk factor for early-onset Alzheimer's disease, according to some researchers.

Doctors diagnose early-onset Alzheimer’s — also called younger onset Alzheimer’s — when the disease occurs in individuals under the age of 65 years. The condition typically develops after this age, so such cases are unusual.

According to the advocacy group Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 200,000 people in the United States live with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

As with other forms of dementia, researchers are not sure what causes early-onset Alzheimer’s or which factors might contribute to a person’s risk of developing this condition.

The only risk factor that seems certain is genetic, namely the expression of a variant of the gene APOE, called APOE E4, which also has an association with higher levels of circulating low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

Previous research has suggested that high levels of LDL cholesterol could contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. This type of cholesterol is also known as “bad cholesterol” because when its levels become too high, it can build up inside the arteries, obstructing blood flow and increasing a person’s risk of cardiovascular problems.

Now, a study that features in JAMA Neurology has highlighted a connection between high plasma (blood) LDL cholesterol and early-onset Alzheimer’s, specifically.

The research comes from specialists at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur, GA, and at Emory University in Atlanta, GA.

“The big question is whether there is a causal link between cholesterol levels in the blood and Alzheimer’s disease risk. The existing data have been murky on this point,” explains lead author Dr. Thomas Wingo.