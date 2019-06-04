Research has shown that insulin resistance — a main characteristic of prediabetes and diabetes — is sometimes linked to symptoms of anxiety and depression. But a new study in mice has found that metformin, a diabetes drug, can fight these symptoms.

Metformin, a common drug that people take to treat symptoms of diabetes, could also help reduce anxiety.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 100 million adults in the United States live with diabetes or prediabetes, the condition that usually precedes the development of type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is a known risk factor for many other health conditions and events, particularly heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and vision loss.

Perhaps more surprisingly, research has also found that people with diabetes are more likely to experience anxiety, when compared with healthy individuals.

For example, one study published in 2008 found that anxiety had an approximately “20% higher prevalence” over the lifetimes of people with diabetes, compared with those without this metabolic condition.

While it is unclear exactly what is at the root of this link between prediabetes or diabetes and anxiety or depression, some studies have linked one specific aspect of these metabolic conditions — insulin resistance — with mental health symptoms.

Insulin resistance is characterized by the body’s inability to process glucose (a simple sugar) properly, which results in overly high blood sugar levels.

Some studies have linked insulin resistance directly with hormonal imbalances in the brain and, as a result, the development of depression-like and anxiety-like behaviors and symptoms.

Other studies have simply pointed out that depression and type 2 diabetes seem to share a physiological characteristic in insulin resistance.