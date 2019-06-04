Maintaining good cardiovascular health — as the American Heart Association define it — over an extended period helps lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in the future.

This is the main takeaway of a study which now appears in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Using the best evidence available, the American Heart Association (AHA) developed the so-called Life’s Simple 7 — a collection of factors that can help predict and protect a person’s heart health.

“Life’s Simple 7” consists of four “modifiable behaviors” — that is, things you can do to lower your chances of developing heart diseases. These are: quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthfully, and being physically active.

The AHA also includes three measures: blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Keeping these in check, suggest the AHA, and following the four behaviors above reduces the risk of dying from stroke or cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The AHA suggest assessing each metric and behavior and grading them as “poor,” “intermediate,” and “ideal.” So, the AHA would deem a behavior such as smoking regularly as “poor,” having smoked in the past year as “intermediate,” and quitting smoking or not smoking at all as “ideal.”

“Only about 2% of people in the United States and other countries meet all the ideal requirements for these seven factors,” explains Dr. Xiang Gao, who is an associate professor of nutritional sciences and director of the Nutritional Epidemiology Lab at Pennsylvania State University.

Dr. Gao is the last and corresponding author of the new study, which aimed to see if sticking to these seven steps over time will lower a person’s future risk of CVD.

The fact that so few people meet AHA’s criteria, Dr. Gao continues, “raises the question of whether improving these metrics is related to lower future risk of CVD. It should, but no one had the data to support this idea.”