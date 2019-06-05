Some people around the world have polydactyly, meaning that they are born with extra fingers on their hands or extra toes on their feet. Some doctors may refer to this as a “malformation,” but does polydactyly actually bring benefits to an individual?

Share on Pinterest Some people with polydactyly can use just one hand to perform tasks for which others would need both their hands.

Image credit: Wilhelmy

An estimated one in every 700–1,000 babies is born with polydactyly, which means they have extra fingers on their hands or extra toes on their feet or both.

Because polydactyly is so unusual, some people may consider it a malformation or anomaly. Many doctors may surgically remove any extra fingers or toes at birth, as they do not consider these digits useful. They may also have concerns about the individual’s self-image later in life.

But while its otherworldly aesthetic may be what stands out at first, polydactyly may bring individuals some practical benefits.

This, at least, is what a study from the University of Freiburg in Germany has concluded. The research — which appears in the journal Nature Communications — suggests that people with polydactyly have more dexterity of movement than their counterparts with fewer digits.

In this small study, the investigators worked with two volunteers who both had six fully developed fingers on each hand: a 52-year-old woman, and her 17-year-old son.

“We wanted to know if the subjects have motor skills that go beyond people with five fingers and how the brain is able to control the additional degrees of freedom,” says study coauthor Prof. Carsten Mehring.